Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of collective work to survive global challenges

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Foreign Minister and International Cooperation Image Credit: Gulf News archives/WAM

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reaffirmed its support to Iranian people in light of the outbreak of the coronavirus, COVID 19.

The UAE’s supportive stand was announced by Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, when he called Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Jawad Zarif on Sunday.

During the phone conversation, Sheikh Abdullah offered his condolences to the Iranian people on the victims of coronavirus.

Sheikh Abdullah discussed with his Iranian counterpart the latest regional and global developments on the coronavirus outbreak, and reiterated the UAE’s support for the Iranian people to overcome this plight.