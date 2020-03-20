This picture taken on March 19, 2020 shows a view of the empty Avenue Habib Bourguiba in the centre of Tunisia's capital Tunis, as a daily curfew goes into effect. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday ordered general lockdown, restricting public movement to counter the spread of the coronavirus, according Reuters

Speaking in a televised broadcast, Saied said he was asking the majority of people to stay at home and stopping movement between Tunisian cities.

“Access to vital facilities, including health, food and security will be provided by the State in general lockdown period. Spaces will be dedicated to quarantine, requisition will be used to secure continued operation of vital facilities and large industrial zones will be shut down,” the Tunisia News Agency reported.