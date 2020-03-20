Dubai: Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday ordered general lockdown, restricting public movement to counter the spread of the coronavirus, according Reuters
Speaking in a televised broadcast, Saied said he was asking the majority of people to stay at home and stopping movement between Tunisian cities.
“Access to vital facilities, including health, food and security will be provided by the State in general lockdown period. Spaces will be dedicated to quarantine, requisition will be used to secure continued operation of vital facilities and large industrial zones will be shut down,” the Tunisia News Agency reported.
Tunisia today reported 15 new COVID-cases taking the total number of infected persons to 54.