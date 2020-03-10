An expatriate (left) takes a coronavirus temperature test, after returning from vacation, following the outbreak of the virus, at a health clinic in Subhan, Kuwait March 9. Image Credit: REUTERS

Cairo: Kuwaiti authorities have announced the closure of cinemas, theatres, wedding halls and meeting rooms at hotels until further notice, the latest in a series of precautionary steps aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus in the country.

The Kuwaiti government has tasked the foreign and heath ministries to coordinate for suspending the issuance of entry permits and visas except those issued by diplomatic missions abroad.

The government has also extended the closure of all schools, governmental and private universities as well as military colleges for two more weeks until March 26, according to a cabinet official.

All governmental agencies are obliged to bar employers placed under all types of institutional and domestic quarantine from reporting to work during the isolation period set by the Health Ministry, the spokesman for the government Tariq Al Mezrm added.

“The Municipality of Kuwait is assigned to coordinate with the Health Ministry to spread awareness and organise condolence arrangements in the cemeteries in compliance with preventive measures,” he said.