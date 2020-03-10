It also bans air travel to Syria and Lebanon

Dubai- Jordan announced the closure of its sea borders with Egypt and a travel ban to Syria and Lebanon, in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus into the kingdom.

The Hashemite kingdom closed off air travel to Lebanon and Syria and sea travel to Egypt, as part of its precautions to minimise its citizens’ contacts with coronavirus –affected countries.

It earlier suspended flights to and from Italy.

Jordan, which confirmed its first COVID-19 virus case on March 2, is considering closing its common borders with the West Bank as the number of Palestinians affected by the coronavirus continues to climb.

Jordan, the Arab country least affected by the outbreak of coronavirus so far, is mobilising its efforts to keep the virus at bay. Health Minister Saad Jaber said we are doing our utmost to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Two weeks ago, Jordan's state carrier Royal Jordanian suspended flights between Amman and Rome until further notice and reduced flights to major Asian destinations.

Jordan’s Education Minister Tayseer Al Nuaimi said: “We have developed a comprehensive plan for distance learning in case of a decision to close schools.”

He said the ministry has prepared learning videos and materials for all educational stages. “The videos and other learning materials will be posted on an interactive learning platform for students to use, in case of the closure of schools,” the minister said.