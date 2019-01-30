Tehran's dog owners will no longer be allowed to walk their dogs on the streets or public parks of the Iranian capital.
They may even face penalties if spotted transporting their pets in a car.
Tehran Police Chief Hossein Rahimi told the state-run Young Journalists Club, an online news outlet.
"We have received permission from the Tehran Prosecutor's Office, and will take measures against people walking dogs in public spaces, such as parks," Rahimi said.
It was not immediately clear what measures will be taken.
He added: "It is forbidden to drive dogs around in cars and, if this is observed, serious police action will be taken against the car-owners in question."
The Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance banned the media from publishing any advertisements for pets or pet-related products back in 2010, and there was a push in parliament five years ago to fine and even flog dog-walkers.
Dogs are viewed as "unclean" by Iran's Islamic authorities, who also regard dog-ownership as as a Western import.