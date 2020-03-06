Tunisian media reported at least 5 police officers were wounded in the series explosions

Police and firefighters gather at the scene of an explosion near the US embassy in the Tunisian capital Tunis. Image Credit: AFP

Tunis: A militant blew himself up near the US embassy in Tunis on Friday, Tunisian Radio Mosaique reported without giving further details.

The blast caused panic among pedestrians near the embassy in the Berges du Lac district, images shared online showed.

A Reuters reporter saw a scorched, damaged motorbike and a damaged police vehicle a few metres from the embassy's main gate, as a helicopter whirled overhead and large numbers of police gathered.

Radio Mosaique, a local radio station, reported that the attacker had injured five police officers when blowing himself up. The station also reported that there may have been a second perpetrator.

Sirens could be heard on the major highway linking the Lac district, where the embassy is located, with Tunis and suburbs in the north.