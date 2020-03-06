Tunis: A militant blew himself up near the US embassy in Tunis on Friday, Tunisian Radio Mosaique reported without giving further details.
Tunisian media reported at least 5 police officers were wounded in the series explosions.
The blast caused panic among pedestrians near the embassy in the Berges du Lac district, images shared online showed.
A Reuters reporter saw a scorched, damaged motorbike and a damaged police vehicle a few metres from the embassy's main gate, as a helicopter whirled overhead and large numbers of police gathered.
Radio Mosaique, a local radio station, reported that the attacker had injured five police officers when blowing himself up. The station also reported that there may have been a second perpetrator.
Sirens could be heard on the major highway linking the Lac district, where the embassy is located, with Tunis and suburbs in the north.
More details to follow