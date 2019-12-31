Cairo: The Arab League on Tuesday rejected foreign intervention in conflict-hit Libya as Turkey is planning to send troops to support its allied government in Tripoli.

Concluding emergency talks in Cairo, the Arab League delegates said in a statement they reject foreign interventions that ease the transfer of militant fighters and violate a UN ban on arms supplies to Libya.

The statement expressed “extreme concern over military escalation” in Libya, saying it poses a threat to stability in neighbours and the region. The conferees called for stopping the military conflict in Libya between the Tripoli government and the self-styled Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar.

“Political settlement is the sole solution to return stability and security in Libya and eliminate terrorism,” the statement added.

The delegates called on the Cairo-based Arab League’s head to conduct contacts “at the highest levels” with the sides concerned with the Libyan crisis including the UN chief in order to head off any military intervention in Libya.

The Cairo meeting was held at a request from Egypt, which has warned that turmoil in neighbouring Libya jeopardises regional stability. Egypt has repeatedly called for halting foreign intervention in Libya.

Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan said that his country would send troops to strife-torn Libya at a request of an allied government in Tripoli.

On Monday, the Turkish government sent a draft bill on troop deployment to parliament. A monitor covering Syria’s war has also reported that Turkey has transferred about 300 allied Syrian fighters to Libya.

In November, Erdogan and Fayez Al Sarraj, the head of the Tripoli government, signed contested maritime and security cooperation pacts.