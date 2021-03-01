Dubai: A woman in her twenties has smashed the windows of 15 vehicles in Irbid because she was allegedly angry, local media reported.
The incident took place late on Sunday. According to the vehicle owners, they were surprised by a young woman who was screaming hysterically and smashing the windows of about 15 vehicles with stones, despite their attempts to stop her. She continued to break the windows randomly until security personnel arrived and arrested her.
Security sources said that vehicle owners filed cases against the woman. She will be referred to the judiciary this week.