Dubai: An Algerian man has locked up his wife and six children in a garage for 15 days without giving them food or water in Khenchela city, northeast of Algeria, Algerian media reported.
The 40-year-old wife and her teenage children were left in the garage in an isolated area in a very cold weather.
The incident came to light when the suspect was spotted by the woman’s relative while he was locking the garage. The man heard the woman and her children crying and appealing for help. The victims were released later by police after the woman’s brother had reported the arbitrary detention of his sister and her children to security authorities in Khenchela Governorate.
He then told the woman’s brother who in turn informed the police in Khenchela Governorate who came to their rescue. The suspect has been remanded in custody pending further investigation.