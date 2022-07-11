Dubai: Eight people were killed and three seriously injured in a bloody feud that erupted between two families in Assiut Governorate in Upper Egypt, local media reported.
The fight broke out between the families on the eve of Eid Al Adha in which the two sides used firearms. The dispute, which first erupted between the families over a land plot, started with insults followed by exchange of blows and fire between the members of the families.
The situation is now under control and adequate security arrangements are in place. The bodies of the dead were taken to morgue and the seriously injured people to hospital.