Dubai: A 75-year-old man from Northern Israel died of a heart attack about two hours after being vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, Israeli media reported.
The Health Ministry confirmed that the man had pre-existing conditions and suffered from heart attacks in the past, the ministry said. The Health Ministry’s director-general Chezy Levy launched an investigation into the incident.
“We share in the grief of the family,” Levy said.
The man was inoculated at around 8.30am at a Clalit clinic. He stayed at the facility for a short period of time to ensure he had no side effects. When he felt well, the clinic released him.
Levy noted that the initial findings do not show a link between the man’s death and his vaccination.