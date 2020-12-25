Cairo: Israel mounted early Friday a rocket attack in Syria, the latest in a series of such airstrikes in the war-torn country, Syrian state media and a monitor reported.
Syrian state news agency reported that Syrian air defences had repelled an “Israeli aggression” using rockets in the direction of the area of Masyaf in the Hama countryside.
“Our air defence systems had repelled the hostile rockets and shot down most of them,” the agency added, citing a military source without reporting casualties or damage.
Seriously injured
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitor based in Britain, said at least six foreign militiamen aligned with Iran were killed in the attack. The toll can rise as there are others who were seriously injured in the attack.
The attack also destroyed facilities for manufacturing and storing rockets linked to Iran-allied militias in the area, the observatory said.
Iran is a major ally of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad. In recent years, Israel has unleashed a string of airstrikes in Syria mainly targeting Iranian military facilities and militias there.