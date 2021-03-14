Abu Dhabi: Six people were killed and another injured when a tanker exploded at an asphalt plant in the industrial zone of Gabes, southeastern Tunisia, according to Civil Protection.
The spokesman for the Civil Protection said in a statement that the explosion, the causes of which are not yet known, caused six casualties and one injured in a preliminary outcome. Four of the victims died at the site of the explosion, while two died after being admitted to Gabes Hospital.
The statement added search for other victims was continuing, without revealing other details. Pictures published by local media showed black smoke billowing from the site of the explosion, covering part of the Gabes industrial zone.