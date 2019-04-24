Also in this package

Patna: A man in Bihar carried his four daughters on his bike, took them to an isolated place and then threw them from an under-construction bridge as he was angry with his wife for not bearing a male child. While one of them died on the spot; the condition of the others is stated to be critical.

The incident took place at Damodarpur village in Lakhisarai district on Monday night, sending shockwaves in the area. The police have arrested the man accused.

Police said the accused, identified as Nandu Yadav, took his daughters, all aged between two and five, with him while telling his wife that he was going home but reached an isolated place and hit all of them hard on the surface of the bridge. Subsequently, he threw all of them down from the bridge one by one in a bid to kill them.

After hearing a thumping sound, local villagers working in the field rushed for help and found four girls lying on the ground. By the time they rushed to the spot, one of them had already died while the remaining three were taken to the local hospital, where their condition is stated to be very critical.

What was horrible, the man even rushed to the hospital to kill his remaining daughters after coming to know that they were undergoing treatment there. However, the local villagers caught him soon and handed him over to the police. “We have arrested the accused on the basis of written complaint registered by his wife,” the district superintendent of police Kartikeya Sharma told the media on Wednesday.

The gender discrimination in Bihar has been a cause for concern despite massive government campaigns to save girl children. According to an official report, the sex ratio in at least nine districts out of state’s total 38 is less than 900 against state’s average at 916 per 1,000 males.

This is the fifth such incident in Bihar in the past few months. In November last year, a middle-aged woman was burnt alive along with her two little daughters by her in-laws in Kaimur district for similar reason.