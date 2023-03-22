CLINT KHAN DIRECTOR, Y-AXIS MIDDLE EAST

As a recognised voice for the immigration sector in the UAE what are the future trends you feel will impact global migration over the next 3 years? A

In the next three years, various trends are expected to have an impact on global migration. One significant trend is the ongoing globalisation of the labour force, which may lead to an increase in demand for skilled workers and draw more migrants to countries with robust job markets.

The emergence of remote work is another trend that could broaden the prospects for global talent and diminish the need for physical relocation. Moreover, climate change and political instability may prompt migration as people search for security and stability in foreign nations. Furthermore, alterations in immigration policies, like the introduction of more flexible visa programmes, could encourage more migrants to explore opportunities overseas. In summary, the future of global migration will be influenced by a complex interplay of economic, social, and environmental factors.

With Y-Axis launching new offices in the UK and Canada, how is this expansion phase helping you support applicants in their immigration journey?

The establishment of new offices in the UK and Canada by Y-Axis could bring benefits to its clients by offering them more convenient and localised services. By having physical offices in these countries, Y-Axis can provide personalised assistance to clients and assist them in navigating the local immigration regulations more efficiently.

Furthermore, the expansion can provide Y-Axis with access to new markets and opportunities to collaborate with local organisations, thereby enhancing their services and support for clients like post-landing service, job assistance etc. In summary, Y-Axis’ expansion phase has the potential to offer more comprehensive and customised assistance to clients, simplifying their immigration journeys.

MANSI, MANAGER, IMMIGRATION CONSULTING – COSMOS IMMIGRATION

How popular is Australia as a migration destination for families and why?

Cosmos Immigration, as an established multinational immigration law firm recognises that Australia is a popular migration destination for families due to its high standard of living, family-friendly policies, diversity, job opportunities, and natural beauty. As an immigration law firm, Cosmos Immigration understands that families often seek to migrate to Australia to provide their children with access to quality education, free and quality healthcare, and a safe and secure environment. Family-friendly policies such as stable residency, paid parental leave and flexible working arrangements, makes it easier for families to balance work and family life.

Australia has a diverse and multicultural society, which offers a welcoming and inclusive environment for families from different cultural backgrounds. Furthermore, our experts at Cosmos Immigration understand that Australia’s strong economy and job opportunities in various sectors make it an attractive destination for families looking to establish themselves and secure their future in a new country.

As an experienced and trusted advisory in the field of immigration and study abroad, how does Cosmos Immigration tailor its offerings to meet client expectations?

As an experienced and trusted advisory in the field of immigration and study abroad, Cosmos Immigration understands that each client has unique needs and expectations when it comes to migrating to a new country. To meet these expectations, Cosmos Immigration tailors its offerings to ensure that each client receives personalised and effective immigration solutions. With over 10+ years of experience in immigration law, Cosmos Immigration has built a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the field to provide comprehensive and up-to-date advice to clients, ensuring that they are well-informed about their options and the process of migration.

Cosmos Immigration works with a strong team of Government Authorised legal professionals (RCIC, MARA, IAA), who are trained and qualified to provide immigration advice and assistance. This team works closely with clients to understand their unique circumstances and requirements, and then develop a customised strategy to achieve their migration goals. Cosmos Immigration has established offices in the UAE, Canada, Australia, and the US, which enables the firm to provide on-the-ground support and assistance to clients in these regions. This local presence allows Cosmos Immigration to understand the local laws and regulations, as well as the cultural nuances of each region, ensuring that clients receive tailored and effective immigration solutions.

VARUN SINGH, MANAGING DIRECTOR, XIPHIAS IMMIGRATION

As an established player in the immigration sector, do you see any new nations emerging as hotspots for migration in the next couple of years, if so why?

Immigration patterns can be influenced by changeable factors, which are sometimes hard to predict such as political stability and economic and social factors. That said, the UK and EU countries such as Greece and Cyprus have the potential to be emerging hotspots of migration due to investment immigration programmes such as Greece RBI that allow individuals to obtain residency or citizenship with relative ease along with a streamlined immigration process. These investment immigration programmes provide a pathway to residency or citizenship without the need for a job offer or other traditional immigration requirements, which are added advantages.

What is corporate migration and how does Xiphias Migration ease the process for prospective clients?

Corporate migration refers to the process of a company relocating its operations from one country to another. This involves moving a company’s physical facilities, equipment, and personnel. At Xiphias Immigration, we believe that there is an increased demand for the corporate migration of skilled workforces as a result of globalisation. With a team of top-notch lawyers and solicitors and tie-ups with many law houses across the globe, we strive to ensure that we fulfill our client’s corporate requirements. We take care of a corporate’s entire life cycle’s legal requirements efficiently and practically for the convenience and easy transition of the company.

RYAN, HEAD OF OPERATIONS, MIDDLE EAST - AUSSIZZ

What are the 2 main trends you feel will drive university student migration to Australia over the next five years?

In my opinion, I believe that the two main trends that will drive university student migration to Australia over the next five years are the quality of education and the post-study work opportunities. Australia is known for its world-class education system, with many top-ranked universities offering a wide range of courses. Additionally, the post-study work opportunities in Australia allow international students to gain valuable work experience in their chosen field, which can lead to permanent residency and citizenship.

With the Australian government’s continued focus on promoting education and attracting international students, I believe that these trends will continue to drive student migration to Australia in the coming years.

As superlative education consultants and being a strong immigration advisory, how does Aussizz Group help prep aspirants on their journey to study abroad in Australia?

As a registered immigration solution provider, Aussizz Group offers comprehensive services to help aspirants prepare for their journey to study abroad in Australia. Our QEAC certified education consultants provide guidance on selecting the right course and university based on the student’s academic background, career goals, and financial situation. We assist students with the admission process, including preparing and submitting their applications and providing guidance on visa requirements.

Additionally, our immigration advisors offer assistance with the visa application process, ensuring that all requirements are met and that the application is processed efficiently. Overall, our goal is to provide a seamless and stress-free experience for our clients, helping them achieve their dream of studying in Australia.

NICHOLAS IREDALE, SENIOR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER - AAA ASSOCIATES

How do you see new policies for some of the valued immigration destinations shaping the narrative for global migration?

Due to the many changes within the immigration market in 2022-2023 including new governance and policy changes, the message is “Now Rather than Later”. This is an urgent update for anyone wanting a second passport. New policies and amendments to CBI programmes are and will continue to change how people look at obtaining their second passports and which countries can best facilitate their needs professionally and on-time.

How can AAA’s package deals help prospective clients initiate their plans for citizenship through investment in Caribbean nations such as Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, and Grenada?

AAA offers their clients the opportunity to apply for their new citizenship through their extremely popular programme of No Approval No Fee. This gives prospective and apprehensive clients added confidence in AAA’s ability to obtain their approval with no cost to the client until their approval is received. The client obtains their approval with something tangible before they have any major cost incurred to them.

JOHN HANAFIN, FOUNDER AND CEO – HURIYA PRIVATE

What are the 2 main trends you feel will shape second citizenship trends for the Caribbean nations such as St Kitts and Nevis over the next five years?

It’s an interesting time in the second citizenship industry at the moment, with Golden Visa programmes in Ireland and Portugal announcing their intention to close, and Spain following suit. Montenegro closed their citizenship programme in December 2022. Programmes and options will come and go, so if you find an option that is most suitable for you and your family, don’t dwell on your decision.

In the Caribbean, we still have the very popular Commonwealth citizenship programmes in Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia and St Kitts.

Saint Kitts and Nevis, the oldest and most well-known programme, with their new government in place, have been very active in proactively changing their rules and regulations, and have also recently reduced their investment amount for investors applying through the Sustainable Growth Fund. There is a $25,000 discount for any new clients applying before June 1, 2023.

How is Huriya Private helping curate residency and citizenship programmes and easing the process for its clients?

We offer an end-to-end service that is not just limited to processing the application. Our approach to CBI has always been a very holistic one that factors in every aspect of a client’s investment needs. We provide a comprehensive consultation before recommending a programme and are then able to advise our clients on a range of related matters such as legacy planning, tax implications, and corporate structuring.

MUHAMMAD FAISAL, CEO, IKONNECT CITIZENS

Which two nations provide best options for families looking at citizenship through investment and why?

Although there are several countries that offer citizenship by investment programmes, also known as economic citizenship programmes, currently Saint Lucia and Dominica are among the two best options for families seeking citizenship through investment. These countries provide fast and affordable investment plans along with visa-free travel to over 150 countries, including the EU Schengen Zone and the UK.

Additionally, the option to sponsor children, parents and siblings makes these programmes more accessible and appealing to a wider range of individuals. Moreover, both nations offer a variety of investment choices, such as real estate, government bonds, and national economic funds. These attractive benefits place Saint Lucia & Dominica among the most sought-after citizenship-by-investment programmes in the world.

How does IKonnect Citizens ease the citizenship by investment journey for its clients?

At iKonnect Citizens, we understand that the journey toward citizenship by investment can be quite overwhelming at times. To ease this process, we provide personalised and transparent solutions tailored to the individual needs of our clients. We understand the concerns of our clients, which is why we have a “don’t pay if you don’t get approval” policy, subject to governmental regulations. We are committed to transparency, and our process is designed to provide step-by-step assistance to our clients. To ensure the smoothest possible journey for our clients, we also assign a dedicated Account Manager who provides 24/7 support throughout the process.

VRINDA GUPTA, BRAND CUSTODIAN, VAZIR GROUP

How popular is Canada’s residency by investment programme and how can the process be initiated?

The ICT programme can be very beneficial for businesses owners, as it allows them to expand their current business in their home country to a country like Canada that offers great opportunities and business growth to many individuals in the world. It has a very robust economy and modern infrastructure, allowing business owners to not only grow their businesses but also to reside in Canada, get a work permit and then get a PR.

This programme also helps them to bring in skilled workers from their global operations to work in Canada without having to go through the process of recruiting and training new employees. This can save time and money, and can also help businesses to maintain their global standards and practices in Canada.

As an experienced and trusted advisory in the residency by investment space, how does Vazir Group tailor its offerings to meet client expectations?

We are proud to announce that we have partnered up with the government administrators for the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP), which is an expedited way to expand your business in Canada and get a PR. We recently held a successful event where all those who were interested, met up with the director of the TBDC to get the right support and guidance. The OINP is a very new programme that barely has any backlogs, it is only accepting 100 entrepreneurs in the world, making it an extremely expedited process to get the Canadian PR.

SAADIYA SAADAT, MANAGING DIRECTOR, SECONDPASS GLOBAL

With a lot of European nations stopping their Golden Visa programmes, how do you see the residency and citizenship sector changing course over the next 2 years?

We all live in unprecedented times where change has become a norm rather than an exception. It’s no surprise that RCBI Industry is also changing. With increasing number of HNIs coming from Asia, Africa and other developing countries, we expect the demand to be strong in the next two years. On the supply side, we foresee majority of EU GV programmes transitioning into business start-up/entrepreneur options.

At Secondpass Global we are already offering Portugal D2/D7, German Residency, Spain Nomad Visa, UK Innovator Visa, Latvia Business Residency and actively researching other viable alternatives. We are here to stay and look forward to providing new and exciting options to our clients.

How popular are the Caribbean nations’ citizenship through investment programmes and how does Secondpass Global support its client journey here?

With most of our clients being established HNI business people in their respective countries, in search of a second citizenship for ease of travel without physically relocating, the Caribbean programmes fit the bill perfectly. At Secondpass Global we understand that time is money for our clients and quality of service is prime.

Accordingly, we have invested in our people, systems and procedures to ensure 24x7 support, irrespective of time zone differences. Our priority is to complete the client paperwork to perfection so that all government requirements are fully met resulting in SG’s 100 per cent success rate that we are all proud of.

SOHAIL AHMAD, DIRECTOR - AD ASTRA

How do you see new policies for some of the valued immigration destinations shaping the narrative for global migration?

Quite interestingly, policies perceived as more welcoming or restrictive can affect the programme choices of prospective investors. They have the power to influence the decisions of potential investors and even shape opinions and attitudes toward the programme. Recently we have seen some changes in citizenship by investment programmes and Portugal’s Golden visa programme.

However, even with these new policies, we always understand our clients’ needs. Once we understand our client’s requirements, we provide them with an appropriate solution. We take the time to consider provisions and limitations and advise the best options for residency or citizenship accordingly. This is one of the primary reasons we have created so many success stories and life-changing opportunities for our clients.

How can Ad Astra’s package deals help prospective clients initiate their plans for citizenship through investment in Caribbean nations such as Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica and Granada?

Ad Astra is a one-stop solution for High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWI) business migration, second passport and residency requirements. Since our inception, we have delivered what we promise with a 100 per cent success rate. Such favourable outcomes have been achieved by simplifying the process and providing tailored immigration pathways and investment opportunities to our clients for all Caribbean countries.