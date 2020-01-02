An invite announcing the engagement celebration for Jan 11 is going viral online

Trump and his daughter and her boyfriend Michael Boulos during dinner Image Credit: Social media

Dubai: News has been circulating online that U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter, Tiffany, is getting married this month to her Lebanese boyfriend Michael Boulos.

An engagement celebration invitation card, presumed to be genuine, was first published by a Lebanese local news outlet. This invite then went viral on social media and was picked up by global news outlets.

Engagement celebration invitaion Image Credit: Social media

Michael and the younger daughter of US President Donald Trump have been dating for over a year after meeting in Greece at a party hosted by actress Lindsay Lohan, according to Lifestyle magazine.

Tiffany, 26, is Trump’s youngest daughter and Michael, who grew up in Nigeria according to reports, is the son of Lebanese millionaire, Massad Boulos of Boulos Entreprises.

What made the published invitation more believable is that Michael attended the White House Christmas party this year with his parents. And on Tuesday, the couple celebrated New Year’s Eve at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Boulos according to his social media accounts holds four citizenships, including an American one.

However, Boulos denied it on his Instagram story on Wednesday. Wishing everyone a happy new year, he said: "FYI though, the letter/invitation that has spread around in the past two days is not real, it's been completely made up..."