Definitely 2020 didn’t resemble with any other year that we lived, and expectations and plans didn’t go exactly as we imaged, but we all learned that a plan B could be the best investment that we could do for ourselves and our families. 2021 still looks challenging but what options do we have as plan B?

2021 - TRENDS IN IMMIGRATION

Great news from Canada: Over 400,000 new permanent residents are expected in 2021

On October 30, 2020, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino released Canada’s Immigration Level Plans for 2021-2023. Until 2023 Canada is planning to welcome 1,233,000 new permanent residents in an effort to bust the economy and recover from the impact of COVID-19 but also balance the potentially negative fiscal impacts shaped by Canada’s aging population and low birth rate.

Skilled workers and their families are the priority: 60 per cent of new permanent residents will come through economic immigration pathways like Express Entry system and Provincial Nominee Programs. Over 200,000 immigrants are targeted to fill the economic and demographic needs of specific jobs in Canada’s provinces and territories. Most demanded jobs for 2021 are for nurses & caregivers , IT specialists, truck drivers or food supervisor.

Excellent options in Portugal: Get Portuguese Golden Visa and your full investment back after 5 years or invest in luxurious proprieties

If you want to get a permanent residency in an advanced country in Europe, then, an investment of 350,000 euros in Golden Visa Portugal Program is for you. This Program brings you a special and unique chance to fulfill your dreams. It allows entrepreneurs to gain residency by investing €350,000 in Portugal. After the investment, they will get a Golden Visa of Portugal with the opportunity of getting Portugal citizenship and full investment back in 5 years.

Vrinda Gupta, Managing Partner Vazir Group: “2020 was a year of razing awareness about our options and how we would like to live our life. 2021 could be the year of starting to act and take advantage of the great opportunities that lay ahead of us. We could definitely say that immigration leads to opening of more than one door and opportunities for people and their loved ones. The best advice for 2021 is to always be well informed and have a great team of consultants to help you in your immigration journey. We hope to meet you soon at Vazir Group”