The fair is dedicated to the decorations and objects that characterise people's lifestyles

Image Credit: Supplied

Homi, the lifestyle trade fair, is the exhibition dedicated to home living: furnishings, accessories, decorations, tableware, textiles, essences and fragrances for contemporary living spaces. It is the reference fair in Italy and among the main ones in Europe, with a wide offer in terms of quantity and size in the world capital of design, Milan: a place to meet and find new business opportunities for operators, a space for experimentation and exchange for designers and craftsmen.

In 2021, Homi will take place during Milano Design Week, the great collective, spontaneous and widespread event that transforms all the city's districts into one big stage for the world of furniture design.

The fair, scheduled from 5 to 8 September, will be hosted at fieramilacity+MiCo, the fairgrounds located in the Portello district in Milano, in the new urban hub Citylife, the residential and commercial complex designed by architects Arata Isozaki, Daniel Libeskind and Zaha Hadid.

Within the Milano Design Week, Homi is positioned as the No. 1 hub dedicated to the decorations and objects that characterise people's lifestyles. The last edition of the fair saw the participation of over 600 companies from 23 countries and 50,000 visitors, 7% of whom came from abroad, especially from China, Croatia, France, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Spain and the United States. For the 2021 edition, the buyer incoming programme, created in collaboration with ICE-Agenzia, will involve 75 countries with a focus on Europe, Africa, Central Asia, Asia and the Middle East.

International attention to design continues to consecrate Italy as a point of reference for style, a superpower of beauty and talent in the creation of creative products made by skilled craftsmen who, with their stories and skills, inspire designers from all over the world. A value also from an economic point of view: Italian design is worth a third of the sector's worldwide turnover.

Homi is the first trade fair in Europe designed to meet the needs of the various distribution and purchasing channels, a platform supporting Italian-made products and exports, as well as international importers and distributors interested in meeting the Italian market, one of the most active and growing in the home living sector.

Image Credit: Supplied

The exhibition space is divided into two main areas, Home Boutique&Design and Retail Inspiration, and criss-crossed by different visitor paths designed to facilitate meetings and business between supply and demand.

Home Boutique&Design is the area dedicated to quality manufacturing, characterised by a relevant brand or product identity to meet the needs of research and design shops in the main cities around the world and offer new inspiration to designers, contractors and hosts in the home hospitality sector. Inside Home Boutique & Design, there is the Creazioni Italiane project, dedicated to Made in Italy craftsmanship and design, and the World Designers area, a selection of products made by the best international designers.

Retail Inspiration is the space dedicated to manufacturers and distributors. There are two identity areas: Fragrance Inspiration and Textile Inspiration, bringing together a rich and carefully selected offer for the specialised shop and the home and gift shop.

There are five visiting paths to make the most out of your visit:

Interior Designer is dedicated to meeting designers, architects, interior decorators and focuses on all-round renovation activities.

Promotional thanks to its contemporaneity with PTE Promotion Trade Exhibition 2021, the only annual appointment in Italy for the world of advertising objects, promotional textiles and customisation technologies.

Home Hospitality is dedicated to the home hospitality, boutique hotel, b&b, residential and bistro sector.

Green Home Store is focused on green design and sustainability of interior decoration, furniture and gift items.

PED is dedicated to small appliances, from the luxury item to the product designed ad hoc for promotional activities.

Homi is also an international stage that dialogues with operators and buyers from all over the world and all year round through the HomiCommunity, the online showroom that offers the world of furnishing accessories, fabrics and fragrances, new inspirations, conversations on the evolution of the sector and a showcase of preview products, ahead of the September edition.