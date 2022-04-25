Gulf News hosted a webinar earlier this month to look at citizenship by investment opportunities in St Kitts & Nevis The webinar was attended by Bashar Daoud, Managing Partner, Bluemina Citizenship and Residency and Les Khan, head of St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU).

The webinar, organised in partnership with Bluemina Citizenship and Residency, highlighted the benefits of investing in St Kitts and Nevis, explaining why it's considered one of the best options when looking to invest in a second passport.

Bluemina is a trendsetting company in the arena of Citizenship and Residency by Investment solutions, and is an international agent for the St Kitts and Nevis CBI Program.

Daoud discussed why it is critical for families to consider obtaining a second citizenship. "A strong second passport offers the flexibility to travel to over 160 countiers without the need to obtain a visa, as well as access to additional benefits that include business, healthcare, educational, leisure, safety, and security aspects, thus providing a priceless experience for investors and their families."

Les Khan explained the benefits of choosing the St Kitts and Nevis programme out of 16 different Citizenship and Residency by Investment programmes offered by Bluemina. "Demand for the St Kitts and Nevis programme has been increasing primarily because of the fact that the process is very transparent, reliable, fast and smooth. St Kitts and Nevis' passport offers visa-free access to 160 countries. CIU prides itself for selecting the best agents around the world and are highly focused on maintaining strong relationships with their partners. Bluemina is one of our leading agents in the Middle East."

While commenting on various investment options available for St Kitts' programme, Khan said, "We have plenty of options available for our clients and Bluemina offers them all. Clients can choose the most suitable programme based on their specific needs and budget with the help of an expert advisor from Bluemina who can guide them through the process. St Kitts' Sustainable Growth Fund option is the most direct route to obtaining the citizenship. The real estate options are driven by the need to create hotels and condominiums to support the tourism industry of St Kitts."

The Caribbean nation has added the Alternative Investment Option with two subcategories to its portfolio. "This option was extended to bring any project that meets and completes the government’s budget plan. The first category is a privately funded and privately owned project by the developer, and the second category works when the project is privately funded and state owned."

Khan then discussed the eligibility requirements for the programme and its robust due diligence process. "Applicants must have a clean criminal record along with some additional necessities. The relationship between the client and the agent is highly important, and agents are required to know their clients. CIU is highly confident of Bluemina as their agent especially since Bluemina has only been signing contracts with the most reputable clients."

The webinar looked at why it's critical for agents to know their clients well. "We are aware of all the non-legitimate agents, who pretend to sell these services without cogency. Every applicant should check the CIU website for a list and validity for all international agents, such as Bluemina, in order to ensure all procedures are being done legitimately, accurately and as fast as possible."

Daoud added, "Bluemina's is focused on offering only the best for their clients and we always choose solid and transparent programmes such as St Kitts and Nevis' CBI programme. This programme can easily be recommended to our clients due to its authenticity."

"Bluemina has served more than 25 different nationalities. This has led the company to open and launch 10 branches around the MENA region, hiring a team with extensive experience to serve everyone from anywhere around the world regardless of their nationality or culture."

The strong connection between Daoud and Khan was noticeable during the webinar, and this is vital in this industry, as it benefits both the agents and the clients. Viewers can reach out to Bluemina so they can get a personalised consultation about second passports and get all the information they need to know about the right programme that fits their future goals.