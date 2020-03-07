Image Credit: Gulf News

Florida health officials confirmed the state’s first two deaths from coronavirus and a pair of cases in the Miami metropolitan area.

A person in Alameda County, California, who had been on a cruise ship last month tested positive for the virus, as did a Chicago school aide and a Starbucks barista at one of the coffee chain’s downtown Seattle stores.

Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, suspended in-person classes for the final two weeks of the winter quarter.

A faculty member at the university’s School of Medicine has also been confirmed to have coronavirus.

Korea, Afghanistan, Thailand new cases

Korea, Afghanistan and Thailand confirmed new cases Saturday morning, and the global total climbed past 101,300. Vietnam Airlines took steps to quarantine flight staff and crew who may have had contact with an infected passenger.

G-20 finance ministers and central bankers said they are monitoring the virus, and are ready to act if needed.

US stocks staged a furious Friday rally that sent the S&P 500 ending the week higher after days of trading that were dominated by fear the virus will upend growth.

Philippines declares 'State of Emergency'

President Rodrigo Duterte has agreed to declare a state of national public health emergency in the Philippines after a local transmission of coronavirus, CNN Philippines reports, citing Senator Bong Go.

The Philippines health department reported the country’s sixth infection Saturday, a 59-year-old woman who is married to the country’s fifth patient, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said at a press briefing in Manila. The woman is stable; her husband, 62, is in critical condition.

Officials are bracing for an increase in cases as the government repatriates hundreds of citizens from affected areas abroad, including tourists, overseas workers and undocumented migrants.

Vietnam Air crew put in quarantine

All air crew and ground staff working on a Vietnam Airlines’ flight from London to Hanoi on March 1 are being quarantined after one of the passengers tested positive for coronavirus, according to a release from the country’s health minister.

The 26-year-old woman is the country’s 17th confirmed case, the first in Hanoi. City officials are trying to contact about 30 people who traveled in business class with the patient.

Washington state reports new death

The health agency for Seattle and King County said a man in his 60s died on Thursday. He had been a visitor to the Life Care Center of Kirkland, which has the most new coronavirus cases and deaths in Washington state. Total deaths in the county rose to 11, of which nine are associated with the nursing home, Public Health – Seattle & King County said in a statement on Friday.

Nebraska, Kentucky report first cases

Nebraska and Kentucky reported their first coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing to 25 the number of U.S. states with infections.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said an individual is in isolation in a Lexington medical facility. His statement didn’t provide additional details. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts said a woman in her 30s who returned in late February from England was hospitalized on Thursday. She is being transferred to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

“Like a snowstorm, Nebraskans should be planning in case they need to be at home for an extended period, and they should also plan in case schools close,” Ricketts said.

G-20 Ready to take further measures

G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors in a statement said they are closely monitoring the evolution of new coronavirus, including its impact on markets and economic conditions.

The officials said they are ready to take further action, including fiscal and monetary steps -- as appropriate -- to aid in the response, support the economy and maintain the resilience of the financial system.

“We reiterate our commitment to use all available policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth, and safeguard against downside risks,” according to the statement.

New York infections jump

New York state reported 11 new cases, bringing the total to 44, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Twitter. Eight of the new cases are in Westchester County, three in Nassau.

“We want to keep testing and finding more people who are testing positive because that’s how you contain the outbreak — find the person who got infected, quarantine them and reduce the infection rate,” Cuomo said Friday at a news briefing.

Latin America nations report first cases

Colombia, Peru and Costa Rica all reported their first cases of the new coronavirus.

The case in Peru is a 25-year-old man who contracted it on vacation in Europe, RPP reports. In Colombia, a test on a 19-year-old female student from Milan was confirmed Friday, Bogota’s mayor said on Twitter. A 49-year-old American tourist to Costa Rica tested positive, the nation’s health minister said.

Brazil and Chile have also reported cases. No deaths have been reported in the region.

Italy studying quarantine for Milan region

Italy is evaluating new steps to contain the coronavirus contagion in Lombardy, the area around Milan, Silvio Brusaferro, head of Italy’s National Institute of Health, said at a press briefing.

