A few pedestrians walk near the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, on Wednesday. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s government is ready to spend as much as 25 billion euros ($28.3 billion) on stimulus measures to shield the economy from Europe's worst outbreak of the coronavirus. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Dubai: The World Health Organization sees the outbreak of the new coronavirus as a pandemic, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

"We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.

We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic," he told a news conference.

Italy has announced billions in financial relief to cushion economic shocks from the coronavirus, while mulling tighter restrictions on daily life. Premier Giuseppe Conte said he will consider requests to toughen Italy’s already extraordinary anti-virus lockdown that was extended nationwide Tuesday. Lombardy, Italy’s hardest-hit region, is pushing for a shutdown of nonessential businesses and public transportation cutbacks.

These additional measures would be on top of travel and social restrictions that imposed an eerie hush on cities and towns across the country from Tuesday. Police enforced rules that customers stay 1 metre apart and ensured that businesses closed by 6 pm.

Italy’s government announced it is setting aside 25 billion euros (nearly $28 billion) to boost anti-virus efforts and soften economic blows, including delaying tax and mortgage payments by families and businesses.

Police barred access to St Peter’s Square, emptying it of tens of thousands of people who usually come on Wednesdays for the weekly papal address. Pope Francis instead live-streamed prayers from the privacy of his Vatican library.

Italian police were on Wednesday hunting for 11 prisoners who escaped in the aftermath of jail riots sparked by fears over coronavirus, as authorities began to test inmates and distribute face masks. Those still on the run were part of a group of 72 inmates who escaped on Monday from a prison in Foggia, located near Italy’s southeastern coast, the justice ministry said.

China quarantine

Beijing’s city government announced that all overseas visitors will be quarantined for 14 days. Of 24 new cases that China reported Wednesday, five arrived from Italy and one from the United States, AP reported. China has had over 81,000 virus infections and over 3,000 deaths.

Some vital industries in Wuhan, the city at the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, were told they can resume work on Wednesday, a day after President Xi Jinping visited there for the first time since the outbreak began.

A woman walks near a row of horse-drawn carriages in Seville on March 11, 2020 after Spain banned all air traffic from Italy, closed schools and blocked fans from football matches due to the coronavirus outbreak. Image Credit: AFP

US cases cross 1,000

Governors and other leaders scrambling to slow the spread of the coronavirus stepped up bans on large public gatherings and a rapidly expanding list of universities moved classes online, as the US government’s top infectious-disease expert Wednesday warned that the worst is yet to come.

With cases in the US now topping 1,000 and the number of deaths climbing to 31, lawmakers and health officials set up containment zones and sought to limit contact with those who might be infected. Dozens of cases were being tied to a conference in Boston, and leaders in multiple states were announcing curbs on large events.

New York’s governor said National Guard troops would scrub public places and deliver food to a suburb where infections have spiked.

Europe deaths soar

A 'ninot', a gigantic structure made of cardboard portraying current events, wearing a protective mask is displayed in Valencia on March 13, 2020 after the Fallas festival was cancelled over the coronavirus outbreak. Image Credit: AFP

In Europe, deaths soared among Italy’s aging population. In Spain, the number of cases surged past the 2,000-mark on Wednesday. Ukraine joined more than a dozen other countries in closing all schools, kindergartens and universities.

Belgium has recorded its first three deaths from the coronavirus strain, and four staff at the European Commission have taken sick, officials said.

The health ministry said the first fatalities were a 73-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman who had been in Brussels hospitals and 86-year-old man from a care home in the district of Sint-Genesius-Rode, south of the capital.

Two-thirds of Germans may get coronavirus, Merkel says

Germany will spend what it takes to tackle the coronavirus which is likely to infect up to 70 per cent of the population in Europe’s largest economy, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday. “We will do what we need to get through this. And then at the end we will look at what that means for our budget,” she told reporters, seeming to distance herself from Germany’s policy of no new borrowing. Though conceding she did not know how the crisis would develop, Merkel said the risk was huge, Reuters reported.

Ivory Coast confirms first case

Ivory Coast has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, a 45-year-old Ivorian man who had recently travelled to Italy, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Ivory Coast, Francophone West Africa’s largest economy, is the eighth country in sub-Saharan Africa to report a confirmed case after Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, Togo, South Africa, Burkina Faso and Democratic Republic of Congo, Reuters reported.

South Africa announced six new cases of the virus on Wednesday, bringing its total to 13, the most in sub-Saharan Africa. North African countries have also recorded nearly 100 cases. The patient in Ivory Coast is in stable condition in hospital in the commercial capital Abidjan, the health ministry said in a statement.

Thailand restricts visitor visas

A woman buys hand sanitizers at a market in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday. Indonesia recorded its first death from coronavirus in the case of a 53 year-old foreign woman who had existing health problems when she was admitted to a hospital, a health ministry official said Wednesday. Image Credit: AP

Thailand will temporarily suspend issuing visas on arrival to visitors from 19 countries and territories, including China, to contain the spread of the coronavirus, its interior minister said on Wednesday. “People from any country who want to come will need to apply for a visa with our embassies,” Minister of Interior Anupong Paochinda said. “Thai embassies everywhere will ensure that no sick people will travel to Thailand.” Visa on Arrival (VoA) will be suspended for nationals of all 19 countries and territories previously eligible, including Bulgaria, Bhutan, China, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Uzbekistan, and Vanuatu, according to a list provided to reporters by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.