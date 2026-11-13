UK govt approves asylum centre despite village 'independence' vote

A sign for the village of Piddington is pictured next to another saying 'No to Bicester MOD asylum centre' - in reference to local objections to a government plan to house some 1,200 asylum seekers at a nearby Ministry of Defence (MoD) site - in Piddington, Oxfordshire, north-west of London on September 15, 2026, as the town of fewer than 400 inhabitants votes on a symbolic referendum on leaving the UK. AFP