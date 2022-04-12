London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office says he will be issued a fine for breaching COVID-19 regulations following allegations of lockdown parties at government offices. Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak will also be fined.
The “partygate’’ scandal has angered many in Britain and seen dozens of politicians and officials investigated over allegations that the government flouted its own pandemic restrictions.
Police sent questionnaires to more than 100 people, including the prime minister, and interviewed witnesses as part of the investigation.
Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said Johnson and Sunak should resign
“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign,” Starmer said in a statement.
“The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better.”
Johnson has denied any wrongdoing, but he is alleged to have been at several of the dozen events in his 10 Downing St. office and other government buildings that are being investigated by the police.
Earlier British police said they are fining at least 30 more people for breaching coronavirus restrictions at government offices.
The Metropolitan Police said at the end of March that they issued 20 fixed penalty notices over parties held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff during the UK’s coronavirus lockdowns.
The force said it is “continuing to assess significant amounts of investigative material.” It did not identify the recipients of the fines, though Johnson’s office has said it will reveal if he gets one.