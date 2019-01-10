Northamptonshire council went so far as to sell the building it’s based in, then lease it back. Even then it couldn’t find enough money to stave off the inevitable. A few km from that building is a small farm where vulnerable adults and those with special needs spend their time tending to plants and growing vegetables. Their needs are so severe that they receive a care package paid for by the local council, part of the services it is mandated to provide under local government and social care legislation. For many, the farm is their only social interaction, and without the funds, they would be closeted in their homes.