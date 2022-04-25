Paris: World leaders rushed to congratulate Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected as the French President on Sunday.

Macron comfortably defeated far-right rival Marine Le Pen, heading off a political earthquake for Europe but acknowledging dissatisfaction with his first term and saying he would seek to make amends.

With 97% of votes counted, Macron was on course for a solid 57.4% of the vote, interior ministry figures showed. But in his victory speech he acknowledged that many had only voted for him only to keep Le Pen out and he promised to address the sense of many French that their living standards are slipping.

Here are some of the main reactions:

UAE

The UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of congratulations to Emmanuel Macron, on his re-election win as President of France.

Sheikh Khalifa wished the French President continued success in achieving more progress and prosperity for the people of France, stressing the UAE's keenness to continue developing relations between the two countries in various fields for the common good and interest of their peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent two similar messages of congratulations to Macron.

European Union

"We can count on France for five more years," European Council President Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.

"I am delighted to be able to continue our excellent cooperation," tweeted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

United States

"France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges," US President Joe Biden tweeted. "I look forward to our continued close cooperation including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also congratulated Macron.

"We look forward to continuing close cooperation with France on global challenges, underpinning our long and enduring Alliance and friendship," he wrote.

Germany

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said French voters "have sent a strong vote of confidence in Europe today. I am happy that we will continue our good cooperation".

Britain

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called France "one of our closest and most important allies".

Johnson, in a tweet, said he looked forward "to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world".

Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has spoken with Macron several times since Russia's invasion on February 24, congratulated his French counterpart by phone.

On Twitter, Zelensky called Macron a "true friend of Ukraine."

"I wish him further success for the sake of the (French) people. I appreciate his support and I am convinced that we are moving together towards new common victories," he wrote in both Ukrainian and French.

Australia

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison said Macron's victory was a "great expression of liberal democracy in action in uncertain times".

"We wish you and France every success, in particular your leadership in Europe and as an important partner to Australia in the IndoPacific," he tweeted.

Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "looking forward to continuing our work together on the issues that matter most to people in Canada and France from defending democracy, to fighting climate change, to creating good jobs and economic growth for the middle class".

Italy

Prime Minister Mario Draghi described Macron's victory as "great news for all of Europe".

Spain

"The citizens have chosen a France committed to a free, strong and fair EU. Democracy wins. Europe wins," tweeted socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. "Congratulations Emmanuel Macron."

Belgium

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said French voters had made a "strong choice", opting for "certainty and Enlightenment values".

UN bodies

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi sent his "warm congratulations" and said his organisation would continue to count on Macron's support on the European and world stage "as humanitarian challenges and refugee crises become more serious and complex every day".

World Health Organization DirectorGeneral Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he looked forward to "continuing the important partnership" with France "for a healthier, safer, fairer world".

Ireland

Prime Minister Micheal Martin hailed Macron's "principled and dynamic leadership" as "important not only for France, but for Europe".

Switzerland

President Ignazio Cassis said he looked forward to "continuing our good collaboration," stressing the close ties between the two neighbouring countries.

Sweden

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson sent her "warmest congratulations".

"Let's continue our close cooperation bilaterally and for a competitive, green and resilient European Union," she tweeted.

Norway

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said France had chosen "liberal democracy over the farright".

Gabon

President Ali Bongo Ondimba of former French colony Gabon hailed Macron's "brilliant reelection".