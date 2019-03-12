London: Two people were killed and two more injured in an avalanche on Ben Nevis, Britain's highest mountain, Scottish police said on Tuesday.

Police had earlier said three people were killed.

"We can sadly confirm that two people have died and two people have been injured," Police Scotland said.

Police said they were informed about an avalanche in the area at around 1150 GMT and mountain rescuers and emergency workers had been sent to the scene.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said it had sent an air ambulance, three ambulances and a trauma team to the peak.

The Scottish Avalanche Information Service on Monday said the risk of avalanches in Lochaber, where Ben Nevis is located, was "high".

There have been several climbing accidents on Ben Nevis this winter.