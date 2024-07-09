Bordeaux: French prosecutors have charged two dentists over the death of a patient, with media reports claiming one was British and had been banned from practising dentistry.

Regional newspaper Sud Ouest on Monday reported that one of those indicted was a Paris-based British citizen “disbarred for life in England for prescribing expensive treatments without medical reason”.

The patient was a 68-year-old retiree who decided to have dental implants fitted while visiting her children in the southwestern region of Gironde from the overseas territory of Guadeloupe, Sud Ouest reported.

She underwent the procedure on July 3 last year and died of cardiac arrest the next day in a hospital in the city of Bordeaux.

The Bordeaux prosecutor’s office said one of the dentists had been charged with involuntary manslaughter and failure to assist a person in danger, and banned from leaving France or practising dentistry.

A second dentist and their assistant were charged with failing to assist the patient, and also barred from leaving the country.