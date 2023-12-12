What’s in Rwanda bill?

The Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill 2023 is the UK government’s latest attempt to deport asylum seekers to the east African country as part of efforts to cut immigration, after previous attempts were ruled illegal.

WHY WAS IT INTRODUCED?: The UK Supreme Court on November 15 upheld a lower court ruling that Rwanda was not a safe country for asylum seekers and refugees.

It said there were “substantial grounds” to believe Kigali could forcibly return asylum seekers and refugees to places where they could face persecution.

WHAT HAPPENED NEXT?: Sunak promised to introduce emergency legislation to address the concerns of the court, and a new treaty legally binding in international law.

Interior minister James Cleverly signed the treaty with Rwanda’s foreign minister Vincent Biruta on December 4.

It promises not to return people to a country where their life or freedom would be in danger, and sets up a new oversight body to hear individual appeals.

The government published the bill on December 7.

WHY IS IT CONTROVERSIAL? Human rights groups and legal experts say the bill proposes overriding any laws that will prevent a migrant from being deported, and compelling courts and tribunals to treat Rwanda as a “safe country”.

It also orders the courts to ignore other British laws or international rules, such as the International Refugee Convention, that prevent deportations to Rwanda.

Ministers would be allowed to ignore any emergency order from the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg to temporarily halt a flight to Rwanda while an individual case is still being considered.

WHY ARE RIGHT-WINGERS UNHAPPY?: Tory hardliners want the legislation to go even further by overriding the entire UK Human Rights Act, the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), the UN refugee convention and all other international law.

They believe the bill would delay the deportation of migrants by allowing them to challenge their deportation to Rwanda on specific individual grounds if they can prove that it would leave them at real risk of serious harm.

Migrants would then be able to appeal those claims, leading to further delays.

WHAT IF IT PASSES?: Even if the bill passes in its current form, there may well be further court challenges.

The Supreme Court said in its ruling that evidence cast doubt on Rwanda’s “practical ability to fulfil its assurances, at least in the short term”, to fix “deficiencies” in its asylum system and to see through “the scale of the changes in procedure, understanding and culture which are required”.

The opposition Labour Party, widely tipped to win the UK next general election, has pledged to scrap the policy if it takes power.