Number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 rises by nearly 20 per cent to 39,673

Members of the Spanish Army's Military Emergency Unit (UME) wearing protective suits talk to undertakers driving a van outside the the Palacio de Hielo (Ice Palace) shopping mall where an ice rink was turned into a temporary morgue on March 24, 2020 in Madrid to deal with a surge in deaths in the Spanish capital due to the coronavirus. Image Credit: AFP

Madrid: The first hearse arrived on Tuesday at Madrid’s ice rink, hastily transformed into a makeshift mortuary as Spanish authorities scrambled to deal with a rising death toll from the coronavirus.

Spain is Europe’s second-worst hit country after Italy, with 2,696 deaths and nearly 40,000 confirmed cases after 6,600 cases and more than 500 deaths were reported overnight, the sharpest daily increase since the start of the crisis.

Around 14 per cent of infections are among health workers.

As the health authorities step up the number of tests, the number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 rose by nearly 20 per cent to 39,673, the health ministry said.

At the same time, the death toll showed an increase of 23.5 per cent over the figures from Monday.

The new figures came as the government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was to seek parliamentary approval to extend the state of emergency for an extra two weeks, until April 11, in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

Officials are hoping the rate of infections will peak within the coming days.

The Madrid region has suffered the brunt of the epidemic with 12,352 infections - just under a third of the total - and 1,535 deaths, or 57 percent of the national figure.

Ice rink converted to morgue

Authorities said on Monday facilities could not cope and agreed to transform the Palacio de Hielo mall, home to an Olympic-sized ice rink, into a morgue.

2,696 people have died of COVID-19 in Spain

Footage showed vehicles at the building cordoned off by police officers in masks.

The military disinfected 179 nursing homes on Monday and plan to clean another 96 on Tuesday, officials said.

People wearing face masks arrive at the South Municipal cemetery in Madrid, on March 23, 2020, to attend the burial of a man who died of the new coronavirus. Image Credit: AFP

The state prosecutor has opened an investigation after Defence Minister Margarita Robles said the army had found unattended bodies at nursing homes. She did not say what had caused their deaths.

In the southern region of Andalusia, the mayor of a small town pleaded for help after reporting 38 of 42 residents at the local nursing home had tested positive for the virus, along with 60 per cent of staff.

“The virus doesn’t kill people ... what’s killing people is the system,” Rafael Aguilera, mayor of Alcala del Valle told a news conference.

“Our seniors need a permanent solution now. We need oxygen, ambulances and hospitals,” he said in a video posted on the town’s Facebook page. “A person died in our arms because we couldn’t get hold of oxygen.”

Air traffic plummets

Spanish airport operator Aena said it would close most terminals at Madrid and Barcelona’s main airports as air traffic plummeted due to travel restrictions imposed to limit the spread of the virus.

Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos said traffic through Aena’s airports had fallen by 82% since the state of emergency was enforced on March 14.

Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told Cadena Ser Catalan radio station the government was working to return Spaniards who were travelling abroad at the time of the outbreak and have struggled to fly home.