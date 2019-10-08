His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, visited the Arabian House in Madrid, as part of his official visit to attend the opening of LIBER International Book Fair 2019 where Sharjah is celebrated its “Guest of Honour.
Dr. Shaikh Sultan attended the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Sharjah Book Authority, and the Arab House, which serves as an official Centre for intercultural exchange between the Arabs and the Spanish. Known as Casa Árabe Madrid, the house has been operating as the strategic centre for Spain’s relations with the Arab world since 2006.
The Sharjah Ruler was received by Pedro Martínez-Avial, General Director, Casa Árabe, and senior representatives of Spanish cultural and academic institutions.
A note left by Dr. Shaikh Sultan in the organisation’s golden register for VIP visitors, reads: “We are delighted to visit Casa Árabe, which is a pivotal meeting point between Spain and the Arab world. Today, we are here to take an important step towards strengthening the bond between our two cultures — one that is based on mutual respect and understanding. We hope this bond is established at a level that befits both parties.
The Sharjah Ruler witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) and Casa Árabe, to promote Emirati and Arab cultures in Spain. It was signed by Ahmed Bin Rakkad Al Ameri, chairman of SBA and Pedro Martínez, in the presence of heads and senior officials of both Emirati and Spanish cultural entities.
Under the agreement, the two entities will develop a programme to promote cooperation between cultural entities in Spain, Sharjah and the UAE, and steer Spanish cultural experts to devising and applying effective tools to enhance dialogue and exchange between Sharjah, Spain and the world.
The agreement aims to promote the Emirati and Arab culture in Spain, and calls for fostering means of joint cooperation between Sharjah and Spain.
The agreement aims to promote the Emirati and Arab culture in Spain, and calls for fostering means of joint cooperation between Sharjah and Spain.
The agreement aims to promote the Emirati and Arab culture in Spain, and calls for fostering means of joint cooperation between Sharjah and Spain.
