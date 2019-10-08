His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, visited the Arabian House in Madrid, as part of his official visit to attend the opening of LIBER International Book Fair 2019 where Sharjah is celebrated its “Guest of Honour. Dr. Shaikh Sultan attended the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Sharjah Book Authority, and the Arab House, which serves as an official Centre for intercultural exchange between the Arabs and the Spanish. The agreement aims to promote the Emirati and Arab culture in Spain, and calls for fostering means of joint cooperation between Sharjah and Spain. WAM Image Credit:

