Madrid: A woman died Tuesday after eating tainted meat in Spain, the second fatality in a listeria outbreak that has seen more than 200 people infected with the potentially fatal food-borne bacteria, authorities said.

The government of the southern region of Andalusia said in a statement a 74-year-old patient died in hospital in Seville just over a week after a 90-year-old woman also passed away.

Listeria is a common bacteria and most people who consume tainted foods do not become ill.

But for elderly people, pregnant women or those with serious conditions like diabetes or cancer, it poses a serious threat.

The regional government said a total of 196 people in Andalusia are confirmed to have been infected.

It warned earlier this month that a meat product of stuffed with garlic and other condiments and sold under the commercial name "la Mecha", was the source of the listeria outbreak.

It is made by Seville-based company Magrudis. Its factory has since been closed and all of its meat recalled from shops.

Spain's health ministry said the outbreak has spread to other regions, with seven confirmed cases outside Andalusia.

A British citizen was infected and diagnosed in France after eating stuffed meat in Seville, it added.

A woman has lost her baby due to the bacteria.