Russia continues its military campaign in Ukraine on day four with Moscow ordering its troops to advance in Ukraine "from all directions" while the West responds with sanctions that sought to cripple Russia's banking sector. Here are the latest updates:

12:40PM



Zelensky ready to talk with Russia, but not in Belarus

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday Ukraine was willing to hold talks with Russia, but rejected convening them in neighbouring Belarus as it was being used as a launchpad for Moscow's invasion.

"Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku. We proposed all of them," Zelensky said in an address posted online.

12:36PM



Zelensky says Russia striking residential areas in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Moscow was bombarding residential areas in Ukraine as its invading forces sought to push deeper into the pro-Western country.

"The past night in Ukraine was brutal, again shooting, again bombardments of residential areas, civilian infrastructure," Zelensky said in an address posted online.

"Today, there is not a single thing in the country that the occupiers do not consider an acceptable target. They fight against everyone. They fight against all living things - against kindergartens, against residential buildings and even against ambulances."

He said Russian forces were "firing rockets and missiles at entire city districts in which there isn't and never has been any military infrastructure".

"Vasylkiv, Kyiv, Chernigiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and many other towns in Ukraine are living in conditions that were last experienced on our lands during World War II."

11:42AM



Putin hails 'heroism' of Russian special forces in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday congratulated members of special forces, saying they fought "heroically" in Ukraine, while the Kremlin stressed it was ready for talks with Kyiv.

"Special gratitude to those who these days are heroically fulfilling their military duty in the course of a special operation to provide assistance to the people's republics of Donbas," Putin said in a televised address.

Separately, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies that Russia was ready for talks with Ukraine, adding that a delegation from Moscow had arrived in the Belarusian city of Gomel.

Smoke rises after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. Image Credit: Reuters

11:36AM



Kremlin says ready for talks with Ukraine in Belarus: Russian news agencies

10:43AM



10:28AM



China envoy to Ukraine postpones evacuation of citizens

China's envoy to Ukraine said Sunday current conditions were too unsafe to evacuate citizens, days after the embassy said it would prepare plans to help people leave.

In a lengthy video message on the embassy's official WeChat account, Chinese ambassador Fan Xianrong sought to dispel rumours he had left Kyiv and reassure Chinese nationals left stranded in the war-torn country.

"We must wait until it is safe before leaving," said Fan from his office, seated in front of a Chinese flag and what appeared to be a fold-out camp bed frame.

"As long as safety conditions are met and everyone's safety is guaranteed, we will make appropriate arrangements."

10:01AM



North Korea blames US for Ukraine crisis

North Korea has accused the United States of being the "root cause of the Ukraine crisis" while defending Russia, in Pyongyang's first official response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

North Korea, in a muted response issued in the form of a commentary posted on the Foreign Ministry's website, said the United States was to blame for the unfolding disaster.

Washington has pursued "military supremacy in disregard of the legitimate demand of Russia for its security" according to the commentary, attributed to Ri Ji Song, a researcher at the North's Society for International Politics Study.

"The root cause of the Ukrainian crisis also lies in the high-handedness and arbitrariness of the US," said the post uploaded on the North's foreign ministry website on Saturday.

Ri slammed the US for holding a "double standard" - saying it meddled in the internal affairs of other countries in the name of "peace and stability" but "but it denounces for no good reason self-defensive measures taken by other countries to ensure their own national security."

"Gone are the days when the US used to reign supreme," the post said.

09:22AM



Russia praises India's 'balanced' stance on Ukraine

Russia has praised India's "independent and balanced" position after Delhi abstained from a UN Security Council vote that deplored Moscow's "aggression" against Ukraine.

The Russian embassy in India welcomed India's stand on Saturday.

"Highly appreciate India's independent and balanced position at the voting in the UNSC," it said on Twitter.

"In the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership, Russia is committed to maintain close dialogue with India on the situation around Ukraine."

08:59AM



Trump praises Putin

Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden and NATO over the Ukraine crisis and reprise his false claims of a stolen 2020 election in a speech to grassroots Republicans. Speaking at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, the former president spent 86 minutes reprising many of his favorite applause lines, assailing the "radical left" and its "witch hunt" against him. As massive explosions lit up the sky over Ukraine's capital Kyiv, Trump blamed Russia's invasion of its neighbour on Biden's "weakness" and lavished praise on President Vladimir Putin's intellect.

"As everyone understands, this horrific disaster would never have happened if our election was not rigged," he said, to rapt applause.

NATO, he said, was "looking the opposite of smart" for hitting Russia with sanctions rather than resolving to "blow (Russia) to pieces - at least psychologically."

"The problem is not that Putin is smart, which of course he's smart," he went on. "But the real problem is that our leaders are so dumb."

08:37AM



Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

In brief: Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now:

1) Western allies announced sweeping new sanctions against Moscow, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine's forces were repelling Russian troops advancing on Kyiv.

2) The SWIFT international payments system said it was preparing to implement steps by the West against some Russian banks, a move that will inflict a crippling economic blow to Moscow but also cause much pain to Western companies and banks.

3) At least 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed, the head of the Ukrainian Health Ministry was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying.

4) Russia blew up a natural gas pipeline in Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, although Russia continues to supply Europe with gas via Ukraine.

5) Refugees continued to pour across Ukraine's western borders, with around 100,000 reaching Poland in two days.

6) Ukraine denied that it was refusing to negotiate a ceasefire with Russia but said it was not ready to accept ultimatums or unacceptable conditions.

7) A Ukrainian road-maintenance company said it was removing all road signs to hinder invading Russian forces: "Let us help them get straight to hell."

8) In a sea of blue and yellow flags and banners, protesters around the world expressed support for the people of Ukraine and called on governments to do more to help Kyiv, punish Russia and avoid a broader conflict.

9) "We will fight as long as it takes to liberate the country," Zelenskiy said in a video message.

10) "We will hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin," the leaders of the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, Britain, Canada and the United States wrote.

08:29AM



Arab students stranded in Ukraine desperate to go home

Thousands of young Arabs who took up studies in Ukraine are appealing to be rescued.

More than 10,000 Arab students attend university in Ukraine, drawn to the former Soviet republic by a low cost of living.

Many have sought refuge in basements or the metro system. Few dared to cross the border into neighbouring Poland or Romania in search of sanctuary.

Among Arab countries, Morocco has the largest number of students in Ukraine, with around 8,000 enrolled in universities, followed by Egypt with more than 3,000.

Hundreds of students from Lebanon, gripped by a financial crisis the World Bank says is one of the world's worst in modern times, are also trapped in the country.

06:38AM



Ukraine says Russian troops blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv

Russian troops have blown up a natural gas pipeline in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's state service of special communications and information protection said on Sunday.

A mushroom-shaped explosion was shown in a video it posted on the Telegram messaging app.

06:16AM



European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday said that Brussels would propose to freeze the assets of the Russian central bank, in a major escalation of sanctions against Moscow following the invasion of Ukraine.

Von der Leyen also said the EU would remove "certain" Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system, in response to a key demand of Kyiv to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin.

These new measures will "cripple Putin's ability to finance his war machine," Von der Leyen said.

She was speaking after a videoconference with the leaders of the United States, Germany, France, Italy and Canada intended to coordinate the West's response to the invasion.

The allies also agreed to further restrictions on Russian oligarchs, including measures "to limit the sale of citizenship - so-called golden passports - that let wealthy Russians connected to the Russian government become citizens of our countries".

Von der Leyen said she would make the proposals to EU leaders, who could request amendments to minimise the effect of the measures on their economies. The new wave of sanctions was an extraordinary leap forward in just a few days that was made possible by a sudden reversal by Germany on its opposition to restricting Russia from SWIFT.

SWIFT's messaging system allows banks to communicate rapidly and securely about transactions, and cutting Russia off would cripple its trade with most of the world. Italy, Hungary and Cyprus were also opposed to the SWIFT ban, but have come around to the idea in the face of international outrage against Russia's invasion of its neighbour.

In an apparent concession to Berlin, the powers agreed that the ban would only apply to selected banks in order to avoid the measure backfiring too harshly on European businesses. In probably the most unexpected new measure against Putin, the powers agreed to limit the Russian central bank's ability to access its vast foreign reserves.

These are estimated to be over $600 billion and are the vast windfall of Russia's immense energy wealth. "This will freeze its transactions. And it will make it impossible for the Central Bank to liquidate its assets," Von der Leyen