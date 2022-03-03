Russia's attack on Ukraine enters its eighth day on Thursday as they have taken over the city of Kherson while continues to wage its war on Kiev and other major Ukrainian cities. Here are the latest developments from the war front:

01:28PM



Russian ships, rocket boats approaching Odessa

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Thursday announced that Russian ships and rocket boats were approaching the country's third largest city of Odessa located on the northwestern shore of the Black Sea.

"In the waters of the Black Sea, we are observing a landing detachment of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, consisting of four large landing ships accompanied by three rocket boats, advancing towards Odessa," the Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry also claimed that Ukraine's Armed Forces have neutralised a Russian landing operation near the town of Balovne, the Ukrainska Pravda reported.

While Wednesday night passed peacefully for several regions of Ukraine, Russia on Thursday continued to attack Kharkiv, Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, Ukrainian troops have continued to defend Chernihiv and Nizhyn, but the situation in the Vyshhorod area just outside of Kiev is tense.

01:07PM



Ukraine says 34 civilians killed in Kharkiv region

Russian shelling and attacks on civilian populations killed 34 civilians in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region in the past 24 hours between March 2-3, the emergency services said on Thursday.

Separately, the governor of the Ukraine-controlled eastern Donetsk region said the port city of Mariupol, one of the first targets of the Russian attack, was without electricity or water supplies.

12:51PM



UN says at least 227 civilians dead in Ukraine

The UN human rights office says 227 civilians have been killed and another 525 injured in its latest count of the toll in Ukraine in the wake of Russia's military attack that began a week ago.

The office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says the tally eclipses the entire civilian casualty count from the war in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces in 2014 - which left 136 dead and 577 injured.

The rights office admits that the figures so far are a vast undercount. It uses a strict methodology and counts only confirmed casualties. Ukrainian officials have presented far higher numbers.

The rights office said in a statement late Wednesday that "real figures are considerably higher, especially in government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intensive hostilities have been going on was delayed and many reports were still pending corroboration."

Most of the casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and airstrikes, the rights office said.

12:38PM



A picture shows damages in a building entrance after the shelling by Russian forces of Constitution Square in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city. Image Credit: AFP

'Welcome to Berlin': Ukrainian refugees pour into Germany

The loudspeaker announcement is nearly drowned out by the hubbub of passengers spilling out of the train from Warsaw, but it's a message many of them have been longing to hear: "Dear passengers from Ukraine, welcome to Berlin!"

Just over a week after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, the trickle of war refugees arriving in Germany has swelled into a steady stream.

"The situation has changed dramatically," said Katja Kipping, senator for social affairs in the city state of Berlin.

On Tuesday evening alone, 1,300 refugees arrived in the German capital by train.

Mayor Franziska Giffey expects Berlin, less than 100 kilometres from Ukraine's western neighbour Poland, to take in at least 20,000 Ukrainians in the weeks ahead, and his city is urgently preparing emergency accommodation.

Germany's interior ministry has officially registered more than 5,000 Ukrainian refugees so far. But given the absence of border checks between Poland and Germany the real number is likely higher.

At Berlin's central train station, Ukrainian women and children make up the bulk of those arriving from Poland, having left behind husbands, fathers and sons to join the fight against the advance of Russian troops.

12:26PM



Russian advance stalls outside Ukraine capital, Britain's Ministry of Defense says

Britain's Ministry of Defense says that a Russian military column heading for Kyiv has made "little discernible progress" over the past three days and remains over 30 kilometers from the center of the city.

The column has been delayed by Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdowns and congestion, the ministry said in its daily intelligence briefing Thursday.

Despite heavy Russian shelling, the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol remain in Ukrainian hands, the department said. Some Russian forces have entered the city of Kherson, but the military situation remains unclear, it added.

The ministry also noted that Russia has been forced to admit that 498 of its soldiers have been killed in Ukraine and another 1,597 have been wounded. The actual number of those killed and wounded will almost certainly be considerably higher and will continue to rise, it said.

12:01PM



Zelensky calls on Ukrainians to keep up the resistance

In a video address to the nation early Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave an upbeat assessment of the war and called on Ukrainians to keep up the resistance.

"We are a people who in a week have destroyed the plans of the enemy," he said. "They will have no peace here. They will have no food. They will have here not one quiet moment."

Zelensky didn't comment on whether the Russians have seized several cities, including Kherson.

"If they went somewhere, then only temporarily. We'll drive them out," he said.

Fighters of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, the military reserve of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stand guard on the position at Independence Square in Kyiv. Image Credit: AFP Fighters of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, the military reserve of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stand guard on the position at Independence Square in Kyiv. Image Credit: AFP Workers examine the damage at the Kyiv central railway station which is said was hit by a night explosion in Kyiv. Image Credit: AFP View gallery as list

He said the fighting is taking a toll on the morale of Russian soldiers, who "go into grocery stores and try to find something to eat."

"These are not warriors of a superpower," he said. "These are confused children who have been used."

He said the Russian death toll has reached about 9,000.

"Ukraine doesn't want to be covered in bodies of soldiers," he said. "Go home."

11:37AM



Fitch downgrades Russia's credit rating

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Russia's credit rating, citing a "severe shock" to fundamental conditions due to its attack of Ukraine.

Fitch said the war has raised risks to financial stability and could undermine Russia's ability to service its government debt. It said that, in turn, will weaken the country's finances and slow its economy, further raising geopolitical risks and uncertainty.

Among other factors, the ratings agency noted sanctions imposed by Western countries that are limiting access to foreign currency needed to repay debt and purchase imports and increased uncertainty over Russia's willingness to pay such debts.

11:25AM



Germany to deliver more anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

Frankfurt: Germany will increase its weapons deliveries to Ukraine following the Russian attack by sending an 2,700 anti-aircraft missiles to the conflict zone, a government source told AFP on Thursday.

The government "approved further support for Ukraine", involving the delivery of STRELA-type anti-aircraft missiles of Soviet manufacture, which were previously used by the army of communist East Germany, the source said.

Germany's first arms consignment of 1,000 anti-tank and another 500 anti-aircraft missiles has already been despatched to the front, the government said on Wednesday.

The move came after Germany reversed its long-standing policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones, a position which has its roots in the country's Nazi-era war guilt.

On Saturday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz recognised that the Russian attack represented a "turning point in history" that compelled Germany to rethink its priorities.

At the same time, Germany pledged to invest 100 billion euros ($111 billion) in the build-up of its own armed forces in the face of the Russian threat.

The government on Saturday also approved the delivery of German-made arms to Ukraine from third countries, including 400 anti-tank rocket launchers sent by the Netherlands.

Before the escalation of the conflict, Germany had only pledged to contribute helmets and offered to help build a field hospital in Ukraine.

11:16AM



Russia hits communications facility in Kyiv, takes town near Kharkiv: Ifax

Russian forces have struck a radio and television centre in Kyiv and captured the town of Balakliya near the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying on Thursday.

Russian missiles struck a TV tower in Kyiv this week in what Moscow said was a targeted attack against Ukraine's information warfare.

10:44AM



Third flight with 183 Ukraine evacuees lands in Mumbai

Mumbai: An Air India Express flight from Bucharest, carrying 183 Indians from the war-torn Ukraine, landed here on Thursday, officials said.

The flight IX-1202 with 183 passengers, including an infant, arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at around 5.40am.

The evacuees were received by Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve-Patil with flowers and words of solace as they trooped out lugging their belongings.

Outside the airport, the returnees were given a warm welcome by their families, relatives and friends anxiously awaiting their arrival since midnight.

This was the third flight of evacuees in the past six days to Mumbai and a few more are expected to be operated this week as part of the Operation Ganga launched by India.

Till date, Danve-Patil said around 4,000-5,000 Indians, mostly students have safely returned home and the operations will continue till all those stuck there are brought back.

While one flight from Bucharest is likely to reach here at 1.50am on Friday, another is scheduled from Budapest the same day at 8am, said officials.

10:36AM



Pro-Russian separatists threaten Ukraine's Mariupol with strikes

Moscow: Pro-Russian forces may launch targeted strikes on the Ukrainian city of Mariupol unless Ukrainian forces there surrender, the Interfax news agency quoted Donetsk separatist commander Eduard Basurin as saying on Thursday.

Russia and separatists say they have encircled the city of 430,000 located on the Azov Sea coast.

10:00AM



Explosions reported in Kyiv as Russian assault continues

At least four explosions were reported in Kyiv on Thursday as Russia continued its assault on Ukraine for the eighth day.

Air raid sirens were heard in the capital city following the explosions - two reportedly went off in the city centre, and the two others near a metro station, the BBC reported.

Smoke rises from a building in Kyiv. Image Credit: Washington Post

Footage of the blasts that took place early in the morning shared on social media showed a huge fireball lighting up the sky in the capital.

The targets of the explosions however remained unknown, while there were no confirmation on any casualties or injuries.

Besides Kyiv, intense shelling was also reported in Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine.

Deputy Mayor Volodymyr Matsokin said that the city centre sustained significant damage and that police were injured when a government building was hit, the BBC reported.

09:27AM



India says no report of its students being held hostage in Ukraine

India said on Thursday it had not received any reports of its students being held hostage in Ukraine after Russia accused Ukrainian authorities of forcibly keeping a large group of them in the city of Kharkiv as "human shields.

The northeast Ukrainian city of 1.5 million people has been one of the worst hit by attacks by Russian forces since they attacked last week, and many Indian students have struggled to leave. One Indian medical student was killed by shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday.

"We note that with the cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities, many students have left Kharkiv on Wednesday," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

"We have not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student." Ukraine has also denied holding back Indian citizens.

Russia's embassy in India said they were trying to organise an urgent evacuation of a group of Indian students from Kharkiv through a "humanitarian corridor" to Russia, from where they would be flown back to India.

"These students are actually taken hostage by the Ukrainian security forces, who use them as a human shield and in every possible way prevent them from leaving for Russia," the Russian embassy said.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by telephone late on Wednesday to discuss the safe evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine.

09:16AM



Russian casualties arrive at Belarus hospital

A string of seven bus-size Russian military ambulances - their windows blocked with gray shades - pulled up to the back entrance of the main hospital about 48 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, ferrying casualties from the front.

The convoy was part of what residents and doctors said has in recent days become a steady flow of Russian soldiers wounded in fierce fighting around Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, where a Russian advance has stalled in the face of strong resistance.

A doctor at the hospital - which is in southern Belarus's Gomel region, a main staging ground for Russia's offensive - said injured Russian troops began arriving on Monday. "I hope they don't jail me for sharing this," she said.

09:10AM



Brent touches nine-year high, supply issues roil oil markets

Oil prices extended their rally on Thursday, with Brent rising above $118 a barrel as trade disruption and shipping issues from Russian sanctions over the Ukraine crisis sparked supply worries, while US crude stocks fell to multi-year lows.

Brent crude futures rose as high as $118.22 a barrel, the highest since February 2013. The contract was at $116.60 a barrel, up $3.67, or 3.2%, by 0415 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude hit an 11-year high of $114.70 a barrel and was at $113.01 a barrel, up $2.41, or 2.2%.

The gains followed the latest round of US sanctions on Russia's oil refining sector that raised concerns that Russian oil and gas exports could be targeted next.

So far, Washington has stopped short of targeting Russia's oil and gas exports as the Biden administration weighs the impacts on global oil markets and US energy prices.

08:20AM



Ukraine conflict may knock $1 trillion off global GDP

The conflict in Ukraine could knock $1 trillion off the value of the world economy and add 3% to global inflation this year by triggering another supply chain crisis, according to the UK's National Institute for Economic and Social Research.

Supply problems will slow growth and drive up prices, reducing the level of global gross domestic product about 1 percentage point by 2023, the London-based researcher said. Europe's ties to Russia and Ukraine, which are major sources of commodities and energy, leave it more exposed than any other region.

The war will also force European governments to borrow more to pay for an influx of migrants and strengthen their armies, NIESR added. It urged central banks to raise interest rates "only slowly while they assess the impact on confidence and activity of the war and its squeeze, through energy, on real incomes."

07:25AM



Russians besiege Ukraine ports; Refugee count tops 1 million

The number of people sent fleeing Ukraine by Russia's attack topped 1 million on Thursday, the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said, as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the country's second-biggest city, Kharkiv, and laid siege to two strategic seaports.

The tally from the UN refugee agency released amounts to more than 2 per cent of Ukraine's population being forced out of the country in less than a week. The mass evacuation could be seen in Kharkiv, where residents desperate to get away from falling shells and bombs crowded the city's train station and tried to press onto trains, not always knowing where they were headed.

In a videotaped address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to keep up the resistance. He vowed that the attackers would have "not one quiet moment" and described Russian soldiers as "confused children who have been used."

Moscow's isolation deepened when most of the world lined up against it at the United Nations to demand it withdraw from Ukraine. And the prosecutor for the International Criminal Court opened an investigation into possible war crimes.

07:04AM



Missile sets Bangladeshi vessel ablaze in Ukraine port, one dead

An unidentified missile struck a Bangladeshi vessel docked at the Ukrainian port of Olvia on the northern Black Sea, setting it a blaze and killing an engineer on board, the ship owner said.

Bangladesh Shipping Corp. said the MV Banglar Samriddhi was stranded at the port after the Russian attack on Ukraine began. The vessel wasn't carrying any cargo and had 29 crew on board.

"The missile set the vessel ablaze, but it was not clear which side fired the missile - Russian or Ukranian," said Pijush Dutta, executive director of Bangladesh Shipping Corp.

06:55AM



Russian forces take city of Kherson

Russian forces have taken over the Ukrainian city of Kherson, local officials confirmed late Wednesday, the first major urban centre to fall since Moscow attacked a week ago.

"The (Russian) occupiers are in all parts of the city and are very dangerous," Gennady Lakhuta, head of the regional administration, wrote on messaging service Telegram.

A military tank is seen on a street of Kherson. Image Credit: Screengrab/Reuters

06:41AM



Amazon pledges logistics, cybersecurity support for Ukraine

Amazon.com Inc is using its logistics capability to get supplies to those in need and cybersecurity expertise to help governments and companies as part of its support for Ukraine, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Amazon stands with the people of Ukraine, and will continue to help," Jassy said, following Russia's attack that Moscow has called a "special operation." Amazon, which earlier this week pledged to donate up to $10 million for humanitarian efforts, is the latest company to mobilize in offering aid.

06:30AM



Wheat rockets past $11 a bushel for the first time since 2008

File - Combine harvesters unload harvested wheat grain into a truck during the summer harvest on a farm in Tersky village, near Stavropol, Russia.

Wheat futures in Chicago extended their meteoric rally, soaring past $11 a bushel to the highest level since 2008 as the war in Ukraine brings shipments from one of the world's biggest producing areas to a standstill.