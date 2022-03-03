Russians besiege Ukraine ports; Refugee count tops 1 million

The number of people sent fleeing Ukraine by Russia's attack topped 1 million on Thursday, the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said, as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the country's second-biggest city, Kharkiv, and laid siege to two strategic seaports.

The tally from the UN refugee agency released amounts to more than 2 per cent of Ukraine's population being forced out of the country in less than a week. The mass evacuation could be seen in Kharkiv, where residents desperate to get away from falling shells and bombs crowded the city's train station and tried to press onto trains, not always knowing where they were headed.

In a videotaped address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to keep up the resistance. He vowed that the invaders would have "not one quiet moment" and described Russian soldiers as "confused children who have been used."

Moscow's isolation deepened when most of the world lined up against it at the United Nations to demand it withdraw from Ukraine. And the prosecutor for the International Criminal Court opened an investigation into possible war crimes.

07:04AM



Missile sets Bangladeshi vessel ablaze in Ukraine port, one dead

An unidentified missile struck a Bangladeshi vessel docked at the Ukrainian port of Olvia on the northern Black Sea, setting it a blaze and killing an engineer on board, the ship owner said.

Bangladesh Shipping Corp. said the MV Banglar Samriddhi was stranded at the port after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. The vessel wasn't carrying any cargo and had 29 crew on board.

"The missile set the vessel ablaze, but it was not clear which side fired the missile - Russian or Ukranian," said Pijush Dutta, executive director of Bangladesh Shipping Corp.

06:55AM



Russian forces take city of Kherson

Russian forces have taken over the Ukrainian city of Kherson, local officials confirmed late Wednesday, the first major urban centre to fall since Moscow attacked a week ago.

"The (Russian) occupiers are in all parts of the city and are very dangerous," Gennady Lakhuta, head of the regional administration, wrote on messaging service Telegram.

06:41AM



Amazon pledges logistics, cybersecurity support for Ukraine

Amazon.com Inc is using its logistics capability to get supplies to those in need and cybersecurity expertise to help governments and companies as part of its support for Ukraine, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Amazon stands with the people of Ukraine, and will continue to help," Jassy said, following Russia's invasion that Moscow has called a "special operation." Amazon, which earlier this week pledged to donate up to $10 million for humanitarian efforts, is the latest company to mobilize in offering aid.

06:30AM



Wheat Rockets Past $11 a Bushel for the First Time Since 2008

Wheat futures in Chicago extended their meteoric rally, soaring past $11 a bushel to the highest level since 2008 as the war in Ukraine brings shipments from one of the world's biggest producing areas to a standstill.