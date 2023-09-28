Rotterdam: A gunman in Rotterdam has killed at least two people - a 39-year-old woman and a 42-year-old teacher at Erasmus University - on Thursday at two locations, local police chief Fred Westerbeke said at a news conference.

The 14-year-old daughter of the woman was also shot and is seriously injured.

The 32-year-old suspect, who was arrested by police, was a student at Erasmus University.

Police also said fires had broken out at both locations.

It was unclear how many people were hurt at each location.

Image Credit: AFP

Videos posted online showed police instructing students, some wearing medical gowns, to run outside as heavily armed arrest teams arrived at the scene. One video showed a man in handcuffs wearing what appeared to be camouflage pants.

Two hours later police said there had been multiple deaths and that victims' family members were being informed.

Police had earlier said the suspect was wearing "combat-style" clothes, was tall, with black hair and carrying a backpack. His motive is not yet known.

He is suspected of carrying out both shootings and there is not believed to be a second shooter, police said.

"It's unbelievable," said Rotterdam GP Matthijs van der Poel, cited on the Algemeen Dagblad website.

"Everyone is totally shocked by the events and is watching the news with horror. I'm afraid such things cannot be prevented," he said.

Authorities were expected to hold a news conference shortly to give more details.