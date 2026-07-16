GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

Protests erupt across Ukraine against removal of defence minister

Fedorov carved a reputation as a moderniser who tried to reform the Ukrainian military

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Protesters chant slogans and wave a Ukranian national flag as they take part in a demonstration against Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to dismiss Ukraine's Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, in Kyiv on July 16, 2026.
Protesters chant slogans and wave a Ukranian national flag as they take part in a demonstration against Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to dismiss Ukraine's Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, in Kyiv on July 16, 2026.
AFP

Kyiv: Large protests erupted in several Ukrainian cities on Thursday morning against the removal of popular Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

More than a thousand people gathered on a central square, singing the Ukrainian national anthem, waving Ukrainian and EU flags and chanting “shame” and “bring Fedorov back.

Only appointed six months ago, Fedorov carved a reputation as a moderniser who tried to reform the Ukrainian military, worn down by more than four years of the Russian attack.

His removal risks throwing uncertainty into the army at a time when Ukraine in one of its best positions in the war for months, having halted the pace of the Russian advance and pounding Russian oil and military sites with long-range drones.

Fedorov announced late Wednesday he was stepping down, saying it was a “great honour to serve the Ukrainian people”, amid a sweeping government reshuffle ordered by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

No official reason was given for the decision, which protestors saw as part of infighting inside Ukraine’s military establishment between Fedorov and commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky.

“I believe that his dismissal is a slap in the face of the Ukrainian people,” Vlada Roman, a 30-year-old business owner told AFP.

She said she hoped Zelensky would row back on the decision, saying he was “afraid of effective people.”

“After today’s rally he’ll change his mind, I hope so.”

Local media reported protests in several other cities, including Lviv, Odesa and Dnipro.

Zelensky has not named a successor in a host of changes that have also seen the prime minister removed.

The deputy commander of Ukraine’s air force Pavlo Yelizarov also resigned in protest at Fedorov’s removal.

“It is a great honor for me to work with Mykhailo Fedorov. In 2022, I joined the defence forces to win, not to pretend to be doing something,” he said in his resignation statement.

Related Topics:
Ukraine

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

This photograph shows a fire after an explosion during a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on July 6, 2026, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Barrage of explosions rock Kyiv: AFP journalists

1m read
Emergency personnel walk near burnt out cars at the scene of a shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday. File photo taken on Nov. 23, 2022.

Russian strikes kill 26 in Kyiv ahead of Nato summit

3m read
A warehouse storing frozen products is seen on fire after Russian shelling, in the village of Kvitneve in Kyiv region. File photo

3 killed in Kyiv following Russian strikes

1m read
A screengrab taken from a reported footage of a Ukrainian Hornet mid-range attack drone slamming into a Russian transport truck on a supply line deep behind the war front. Kyiv has stepped up its long-range drone strike campaign against Russia in recent months.

Russia says shot down over 400 Ukrainian drones

2m read