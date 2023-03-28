WHAT DOES THIS CASE MEAN FOR THE PRESS?

Litigation over allegations of unlawful information gathering has been going on for years.



The vast majority of claims being brought against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), publisher of the Daily Mirror, and Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN), publisher of the now-defunct News of the World and the Sun.



Harry is expected to give evidence in May at a High Court trial of his and others' privacy claims against MGN, which was launched in 2019 at the same time as a similar lawsuit against NGN. MGN is fighting Harry's case, which would be only the second "phone hacking" trial if it goes ahead and is not settled before it is heard.

John and Furnish, as well as actor Liz Hurley, have brought and settled lawsuits against MGN and NGN in recent years.



But these lawsuits mark the first time Associated Newspapers has been dragged into the row, which has seen hundreds of settlements in cases brought against MGN and NGN - which has always denied any liability in relation to the Sun.



The allegations made by Lawrence - whose fight for justice was long supported by the Daily Mail - will be most concerning to the publisher, which said it had "campaigned tirelessly for 25 years to obtain justice for Stephen Lawrence" when the lawsuits were announced in October.



Associated Newspapers said then that it had "the greatest respect and admiration" for Lawrence. The publisher added that it is "deeply saddening that whoever is cynically and unscrupulously orchestrating these claims" had persuaded her to believe the allegations.

