Pope Leo’s lung tumour confirmed as localised, no further treatment needed

Doctors confirm no further treatment required for Pope Leo’s lung tumour
Dubai: Pope Leo XIV’s doctors have confirmed that the tumour removed from his right lung was a lung adenocarcinoma, but the disease was localised and no further treatment is required, according to a statement released by the Holy See Press Office.
The findings have been confirmed on October 21 following surgery on October 13 to remove the lower lobe of the Pope’s right lung.
Dr. Luigi Carbone and professor Stefano Margaritora have confirmed the results of the final histopathology and molecular tests conducted on the tissue removed during the procedure.
“The results confirmed that the tumour was a lung adenocarcinoma and that the disease was localised. A subsequent oncological assessment has confirmed that no further treatment is necessary,” read the statement.
A localised tumour means that the disease is confined to a limited area, rather than having spread to distant parts of the body.