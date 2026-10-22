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Pope Leo’s lung tumour confirmed as localised, no further treatment needed

Doctors confirm no further treatment required for Pope Leo’s lung tumour

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Pope Leo XIV waves to the crowd at the end of the weekly general audience at St Peter's Square in The Vatican on October 21, 2026.
Pope Leo XIV waves to the crowd at the end of the weekly general audience at St Peter's Square in The Vatican on October 21, 2026.
AFP-TIZIANA FABI

Dubai: Pope Leo XIV’s doctors have confirmed that the tumour removed from his right lung was a lung adenocarcinoma, but the disease was localised and no further treatment is required, according to a statement released by the Holy See Press Office.

The findings have been confirmed on October 21 following surgery on October 13 to remove the lower lobe of the Pope’s right lung.

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Dr. Luigi Carbone and professor Stefano Margaritora have confirmed the results of the final histopathology and molecular tests conducted on the tissue removed during the procedure.

“The results confirmed that the tumour was a lung adenocarcinoma and that the disease was localised.  A subsequent oncological assessment has confirmed that no further treatment is necessary,” read the statement.

A localised tumour means that the disease is confined to a limited area, rather than having spread to distant parts of the body.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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