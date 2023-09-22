Marseille: Pope Francis on Friday said European governments had a duty to rescue asylum-seekers who take to sea to escape conflict, warning against a "paralysis of fear" as he entered the growing political controversy on the first day of a visit to the French Mediterranean city of Marseille.

Marseille was decked out in the yellow and white colours of the Vatican for the first visit by a pope to France's second-largest city in 500 years, where 100,000 people are expected to turn out to greet the pontiff in his "popemobile" on Saturday.

The 86-year-old is visiting to take part in a meeting of Mediterranean-area Catholic bishops and young people - but his trip comes at a politically sensitive time.

As European nations have sought to shift responsibility for taking care of people arriving by sea, the pope singled out "the disinterest that, with velvet gloves, condemns others to death".

"People who are at risk of drowning when abandoned on the waves must be rescued," he said from the hilltop Basilica of Notre-Dame de la Garde overlooking the glistening Mediterranean waters.

In remarks dedicated to migrants lost at sea, he said "it is a duty of humanity, it is a duty of civilisation" to save people in difficulty, warning governments against the "fanaticism of indifference" and "paralysis of fear".

'Gestures of hate'

A surge in migrant boats arriving from North Africa on the tiny Italian island of Lampedusa last week triggered outrage in Italy and a heated debate across Europe over how to share responsibility for the influx.

The desperate conditions that cause many people to leave their homes for a new life, and the risks they take to do so, have been a key theme during Francis' decade as head of the Catholic Church.

In unprepared remarks added at the end of his speech the pope thanked NGOs rescuing migrants in danger at sea and condemned efforts to prevent their activity as "gestures of hate".

The pontiff had disembarked from his plane at Marseille airport away from the view of cameras, and was pushed in a wheelchair toward French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, who was waiting on the airport tarmac to greet him, an AFP correspondent said.

Appearing frail but alert and cheerful, he stood up from his wheelchair to acknowledge the welcome by a military band.

Afterwards, his motorcade took him through the Old Port of Marseille, where he waved from his small white car's open window as crowds lined the streets toward.

Exiting the car on his own, he took the wheelchair again to enter the Basilica of Notre-Dame de la Garde, a symbolic monument overlooking the city, for a prayer service with local clergy.

Ahead of what is his 44th overseas trip, Francis acknowledged this month that his papal voyages were not as easy as they used to be.

Pope Francis underwent hernia surgery in June, less than two years after having colon surgery, and routinely uses a wheelchair because of a troublesome knee.

Meeting pilgrims

Despite the decline in France of Catholicism, the once dominant faith, the pope's visit has sparked huge enthusiasm, with almost 60,000 people expected at a mass on Saturday afternoon.

"Habemus papam" headlined regional newspaper La Provence, using the famous Latin phrase meaning "We have a pope!" used on the election of a new pontiff.

For Joseph Achji, a 25-year-old Syrian Christian originally from Aleppo, the pope's visit is a "chance of a lifetime".

After the basilica service, Francis will join representatives of other religions for a moment of meditation at a memorial to sailors and migrants lost at sea.

On Saturday morning, Francis will take part in the closing session of the "Mediterranean Meetings" event.

As well as migration, it will cover issues such as economic inequality and climate change - also themes close to the pope's heart.

On Saturday afternoon, Francis will lead a mass at the Velodrome stadium, with French President Emmanuel Macron among those due to attend.

Macron's attendance has sparked controversy among left-wing politicians in the officially secular country.