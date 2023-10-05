Stockholm: The Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to Norwegian writer Jon Fosse for “his innovative plays and prose, which give voice to the unsayable,” according to the Swedish Academy.
One of his country’s most-performed dramatists, Fosse, 64, has written some 40 plays as well as novels, short stories, children’s books, poetry and essays.
Mats Malm, permanent secretary of the academy, announced the prize Thursday in Stockholm. Malm said he reached Fosse by telephone to inform him of the prize and that the writer was driving in the countryside and promised to drive home carefully.
Anders Olsson, chair of the Nobel literature committee, said Fosse’s work is rooted “in the language and nature of his Norwegian background.”
The Nobel Prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million) from a bequest left by their creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. Winners also receive an 18-carat gold medal and diploma at the award ceremonies in December.