Williamson returns to government just months after he was fired as defence secretary

British PM Johnson holds his first cabinet meeting at Downing Street, London, Britain Image Credit: Reuters

Dominic Raab: Foreign Secretary

Ardent eurosceptic Raab, 45, is a former Brexit secretary who last year resigned from that role in opposition to the divorce deal struck with Brussels. Raab, a black belt in karate, has said he would not be opposed to suspending parliament if necessary in order to thwart any attempt by MPs to block a no-deal Brexit. The former Foreign Office lawyer has drawn criticism in the past for describing feminists as “obnoxious bigots”.

Michael Gove: Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

The ceremonial title belies the power of this role as cabinet enforcer, which will be further boosted by giving Gove responsibility for no-deal Brexit preparations. The 51-year-old fronted the victorious 2016 Brexit referendum campaign alongside Johnson, but then backstabbed him during the ensuing Conservative leadership battle by declaring he was unfit to lead and standing himself.

Jacob Rees-Mogg: Leader of the House of Commons

Leader of the ultra-Brexiteer European Research Group faction of the Conservative Party, whose vociferous opposition to May’s deal largely brought about her demise, Rees-Mogg has never served in cabinet before. The 50-year-old is credited with helping to win over many eurosceptic MPs to Johnson’s team during the leadership contest and has been rewarded with a key parliamentary role in trying to deliver Brexit by October 31.

Ben Wallace: Defence Minister

A security minister since 2016, Wallace will be aided in his new role by having previously served in the army as an officer in the Scots Guards and heading up a parliamentary group for relations with Iran.

Gavin Williamson: Education Secretary