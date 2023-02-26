Rome: Forty-five people died, including some children, when a wooden sailing boat carrying migrants crashed against rocks on the southern Italian coast early on Sunday, authorities said.

The shipwreck took place near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria, the region that forms the tip of Italy's boot.

The provisional death toll stood at 45, Manuela Curra, a provincial government official, told Reuters. Eighty-one people survived, with 22 of them taken to hospital, she said.

One survivor was arrested on migrant trafficking charges, the Guardia di Finanza customs police said.

Cutro's mayor, Antonio Ceraso, said women and children were among the dead. Exact numbers for how many children had died were not yet available.

The boat was carrying about 120 people and hit rocks "a few metres from the shore," the coast guard said, adding that the search for other possible survivors was still on.

He said the migrants' wooden boat had "disintegrated" amid stormy sea conditions, with parts of the wreckage ruins strewn across some 300 metres of the coast.

His voice cracking up, Ceraso said he witnessed "a spectacle that you would never want to see in your life ... a gruesome sight ... that stays with you for all your life." Firefighters were searching the sea on jet skis, but conditions were harsh making the operation difficult, Calabria firefighters' spokesman Danilo Maida told Reuters.

Initial reports from ANSA and other Italian news agencies, spoke of 27 bodies washed up on the beach and more found in the water.

Italian news agency Adnkronos said the migrants caught up in the shipwreck came from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, while ANSA said they came from Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.

'Illusory Mirage'

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed "deep sorrow" for the deadly incident, and vowed to stop irregular sea migration to prevent more deaths at sea.

Her right-wing government has taken a hard line on migration since it took power in October, mostly by restricting the activities of migrant rescue charities with tough new laws.

"It is a huge tragedy which shows the absolute need to act firmly against irregular migration channels," Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said in a separate statement.

It was "essential" to stop sea crossings which, offering migrants the "illusory mirage of a better life" in Europe, enrich traffickers and "cause tragedies like today's", he added.

Pope Francis, a vocal advocate for migrants' rights, said he was praying for everyone caught up in the shipwreck during his Sunday address to crowds in St. Peter's Square.

Italy is one of the main landing points for migrants trying to enter Europe by sea. The so-called central Mediterranean route is known as one of the world's most dangerous.