Mary is not co-redeemer, Vatican clarifies doctrine

Church says Mary is mother and intercessor—but Christ alone is Redeemer and Mediator
Dubai: The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) at the Holy See has issued a doctrinal note titled Mater Populi Fidelis (The Mother of the Faithful People of God) on November 4, 2025. Its purpose is to clarify acceptable Marian titles and to emphasise the Catholic Church’s teaching that Mary, mother of Jesus, does not share in Christ’s unique redemptive work.
The document explains that titles such as 'Co-Redemptrix' or 'Co-Redeemer' risk overshadowing the exclusive role of Jesus Christ, the sole Mediator and Redeemer. It notes that the title 'Mediatrix of All Graces' may be used only in limited senses that clearly subordinate Mary’s role.
The context of the statement is decades of theological discussion within the Catholic Church about how best to describe Mary’s cooperation in the work of salvation. Some earlier popes had used the title 'Co-Redemptrix,' but the DDF document insists the perplexing ambiguity of such terms means they can sow confusion. 'When an expression requires many repeated explanations to prevent it from straying from a correct meaning, it does not serve the faith of the People of God and becomes unhelpful,' the text states.
The note approves titles that reflect Mary’s maternal presence—such as 'Mother of the Faithful People of God'—while discouraging designations that imply equality with Christ’s saving act. It states: 'It would not be appropriate to use the title 'Co-Redemptrix' to define Mary's cooperation. This title risks obscuring Christ’s unique salvific mediation…'
In practical terms, the document places the Church’s official teaching in line with existing doctrine, reaffirming that all graces come through Christ alone. While recognising Mary’s intimate partnership through her 'yes' at the Annunciation and her presence at the cross, the note insists that this does not elevate her to share in the work of redemption.
The DDF’s clarification is intended to guide Marian devotion so it remains 'Christ-centred,' avoiding misrepresentations of Mary’s role. The document was approved by the Pope and forms part of the Church’s 'ordinary magisterium.'
