A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at the Naval Medical Centre San Diego in California, US, on December 15, 2020. The first Covid-19 vaccine shots were administered by US hospitals on December 14, 2020, the initial step in a historic drive to immunise millions of people as deaths surpassed the 300,000 mark. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Rome: Italy is considering legal action against Pfizer Inc after the U.S. drugmaker announced a further cut in coronavirus vaccine deliveries, the country's COVID-19 special commissioner Domenico Arcuri said. Pfizer told Italy last week that it was cutting its deliveries by 29%. On Tuesday, Pfizer said it was not in the position to make up the 29% shortfall next week and that it was planning a further "slight reduction" in deliveries, Arcuri said.

"As a result, we discussed what action to take to protect Italian citizens and their health in all civil and criminal venues," Arcuri said in a statement late on Tuesday. "It was unanimously decided that these actions will be taken starting in the next few days." He did not elaborate.

A spokeswoman for Pfizer declined to comment on Wednesday about Italy's legal threat and criticism about delivery delays beyond its statement on Friday about supply cuts. The drugmaker said last week it was temporarily slowing supplies of its coronavirus vaccine to Europe to make manufacturing changes that would boost output.

Pfizer, which is trying to deliver millions of doses at a breakneck pace to curb a pandemic that has already killed more than 2 million people worldwide, said the changes would "provide a significant increase in doses in late February and March".