Riester spent several days last week at the country's lower house National Assembly

French Culture Minister Franck Riester leaves the Elysee Presidential Palace after a weekly cabinet meeting Image Credit: AFP

Paris: French Culture Minister Franck Riester has contracted the novel coronavirus and is staying in his Paris home but is "doing fine", his office said Monday.

"The minister tested positive today," after displaying symptoms, the ministry said.

It noted that Riester spent several days last week at the country's lower house National Assembly, where five virus cases were confirmed earlier.

The prime minister's office said that the rules for ministers with the virus "are the same for all French people" including acting with caution and taking measures to minimise the chances of the disease spreading.