London: A fifth death was confirmed in the United Kingdom on Monday following the torrential rains and high winds brought by Storm Babet, which caused extensive flooding across the country.
The body of a man was found after he went missing in a vehicle in flood waters in Aberdeenshire in northeast Scotland, police confirmed.
He is the third person killed in Scotland during the storm, after a 56-year-old man died when a falling tree hit his van and a 57-year-old woman was swept away by a river.
Two people have also died in England.
Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf described the flooding as "unprecedented" during a visit Monday to the town of Brechin in Angus county, the area worst affected by the storm.
Yousaf said there would be a "long road to recovery" for those impacted.
Thousands of people have seen their homes flooded across Britain, and several hundred remain homeless.
Britain's environment minister, Therese Coffey, told Sky News that some people would have to wait "several months" before being able to move back into their homes.
While the worst of the storm has passed, Britain's environment agency still had 111 flood alerts in place on Monday afternoon, with more heavy rain expected in the coming days.
The storm also battered Germany's Baltic Sea coast, triggering the evacuation of around 2,000 people, and caused flooding in Norway and Denmark.