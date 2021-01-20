Madrid: A loud blast was heard in downtown Madrid, La Sexta TV station said on Wednesday without providing any further information. One building collapsed in a central Madrid explosion, a Reuters reporter saw, smoke coming out of the building and rescue workers evacuating elderly people from a nearby nursing home.
One person was missing after a building belonging to the church collapsed in a central Madrid explosion, Telemadrid broadcaster said on Wednesday. "The priests who live on the fifth and sixth floors are fine. We are trying to locate a volunteer who works with us," the vicar general told Telemadrid.
Several people have died as a result of an explosion in central Madrid that made a building collapse on Wednesday, TeleMadrid TV station reported citing emergency services.
A reporter for TVE public broadcaster said several had been injured, without giving details. The collapsed building was a religious complex that provided residential training for priests and gave meals for the homeless, a neighbour told Reuters.
A reporter for TVE public broadcaster said several had been injured, without giving details. A witness told Telemadrid broadcaster that there was at least one person trapped inside.
Emergency services could not immediately confirm if there had been injuries.
A police spokeswoman said the area was being evacuated but could not confirm the source of the explosion.
La Sexta TV quoted government sources saying it may have been a gas leak. Officials could not immediately confirm.
The explosion happened in Toledo street, in the city center.
