DHL Global Forwarding Abu Dhabi is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than €81 billion (Dh290bn) in 2021. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.
In an exclusive chat, Olivier Laurent, Country Manager DHL Global Forwarding Abu Dhabi outlines the Group’s role in the UAE
How do you see DHL’s role in Abu Dhabi?
As a freight forwarder DHL provides a full range of services such as air, sea, land, and warehousing solutions for the Abu Dhabi market. DHL Global Forwarding operates from two strategic locations, one site in KIZAD (seven warehouses) and the Abu Dhabi Airport Free Zone, where we have our main office and bonded warehouse directly connected to the airport.
We serve a large portfolio of customers operating in different sectors such as energy, defense, wholesale, pharma, industrial and manufacturing. We help them to secure capacity with carriers and give them real time visibility on their import and export movements.
Is Abu Dhabi collaborating in logistics with Dubai and Saudi Arabia? Does it have a competitive edge, and if so, how?
Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE, and Saudi Arabia are all focusing on developing as preferred international hubs for trade and logistics. All three are strategically located, making them very competitive destinations for trade and logistics. With the ongoing Etihad Rail project, many authorities including customs, ports, free zones authorities and the department of transport are all working together to enable this new mode of transportation to come to fruition in the UAE and the wider region.
DHL is also working to leverage the strategic geographical location and infrastructure capabilities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia to deliver more efficient logistics solutions for the region.