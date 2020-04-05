The televised address, which was recorded at Windsor Castle, will be broadcast on Sunday

A U.K. government-issued advisory reading "Stay Home, Save Lives" sits on display in the Brixton district of London, U.K., on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The U.K. reported its deadliest day yet, with an increase of 708 coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 4,313 Image Credit: bloomberg

Queen Elizabeth II has recorded a special broadcast to the U.K. and Commonwealth in relation to the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to a statement from the royal household.

Excerpts from the speech, reported by the BBC and the Guardian among others, show the monarch striking an optimistic note about the U.K.'s collective response to the global crisis: "I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any."

The Queen is also expected to commend and thank National Health Service staff and other key workers who have demonstrated their value in tackling the disruption brought on by the pandemic.

Other than her annual Christmas address, the Queen rarely makes public pronouncements of this kind. The speech was recorded by a single cameraman wearing personal protective equipment and keeping a safe distance away, according to the BBC.