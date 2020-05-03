Netizens appreciated that people from different cultures joined in

Neighbours in UK perform bhangra on street amidst lockdown Image Credit: Twitter

Around the world, people are isolating and practising social distancing, but it is not stopping them from having fun and spreading cheer, like a group of neighbours in a UK locality who decided to perform bhangra.

A video is doing rounds across social media platforms and is warming hearts online. While social distancing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the group of people were seen performing basic steps of the Indian folk dance outside their homes.

Bhangra is a type of traditional dance from the Indian subcontinent, originating in the Majha area of Punjab.

Reportedly, the video was first shared by Twitter user Eeshar Singh, @shergillj99, who is part of the clip. News magazine India Today reported that Singh started dancing and others joined in, imitating his poses from a distance.

According to Singh's Facebook bio, it seems that the clip is from Leeds, UK.

The group performed to the Punjabi song, ‘Veervaar’ from the movie 'Sardaar Ji' by the artist Diljit Dosanjh.

“Mum got me dancing for the street,” he wrote online sharing the clip.

Performers were also seen playing the dhol in the clip.

The dancing skills have impressed many online, including singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh the original artist in the film, who retweeted the video online. Many also appreciated that people from different cultural backgrounds joined in and imitated the moves.

Twitter user @lxzettexo wrote: "It warmed my heart seeing other people of other cultures join. Thanks

Tweep @jmanderuk posted: "Love this, wish their was more of this community spirit and cross culture happiness in the world."